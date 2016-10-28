Prolific pot grower failed to learn his lesson

A MAN previously caught with hundreds of marijuana plants has faced court again, narrowly escaping jail.

Raymond John Mallet, 52, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court yesterday to one count each of producing dangerous drugs in excess of 500 grams and possession of drugs in excess of 500 grams.

He was also pleaded guilty to possessing a bong and scales.

The court heard on November 11, 2015 when police searched Mallet's 400 acre Kalapa property, he took them around the property and showed them 27 marijuana plants, 11 of which were dead.

The plants weighed a total of 636 grams.

Buckets of seeds and cannabis were also found outside the defendant's shed, identified by labels such as "just s*** really" and "two of two", totalling a weight of 919 grams.

Cannabis was also spread throughout the defendant's home along with bowls, scales and a bong.

There was no commercial element to the offending.

In 2009, Mallet appeared before The Supreme Court of Rockhampton charged with producing dangerous drugs after police found 450 marijuana plants on his property.

He was given an 18 month suspended prison sentence with an operational period of two years.

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court his client stopped using cannabis the day he was searched by police and has since tested negative for drugs.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Mallet to nine months imprisonment with immediate parole for producing dangerous drugs and 12 months imprisonment suspended immediately with an operational period of three years for possession of dangerous drugs to be served concurrently.

He was also given two years probation for possessing a bong and 50 hours community service for possession of scales, along with a stern warning that if he offended again, he would be facing time in custody.