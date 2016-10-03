Proud parents still on a high after Sharks win

Tony and Judy Madden with son Sam after Cronulla's historic grand final win at ANZ Stadium.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton's Tony Madden now knows nearly every word of the Sharks' anthem, Up Up Cronulla.

In fact, the club song is still ringing in his ears after it echoed constantly around ANZ Stadium as the Sharks played their way to an historic grand final win on Sunday night.

Tony and his wife Judy were among the 83,000-plus spectators on hand to witness the ground-breaking victory and most importantly to celebrate the integral part their son Sam had played in it.

Sam, 30, is the head physiotherapist at the Sharks, who ended their 49-year premiership drought with a gritty 14-12 win over the Melbourne Storm.

Tony said it was a proud moment for himself and Judy.

"It's a dream come true for Sam and for everyone at the Sharks,” he said from Sydney yesterday morning.

"My voice is a little bit croaky and I just about know all the words to Up Up Cronulla now.

"It was incredible to see Sam out on the field at the end soaking it all up with the players, the coaching staff and the board members.

"They were just slapping each other on the back and you just couldn't get the grin off his face. He just couldn't stop smiling.”

Decked out in Cronulla's colours, the Maddens headed to the stadium just after 3pm and settled in to watch the curtain raiser, the State Championship showdown between the Illawarra Cutters and the Burleigh Bears.

Tony said the crowd continued to build during that match, with the tide of black, blue and white supporters filling the stadium becoming a torrent about 5.30pm.

"The crowd was unbelievable, clapping and singing the whole way through.

"The atmosphere was incredible, it was electrifying.

"I've been to State of Origins and Test matches before but I've never experienced anything like that sort of atmosphere before.”

The Maddens had prime position, sitting on the 20m line on the northern end of the stadium where the three tries were scored.

"Cronulla certainly dominated the first half in regards to possession and attack and they really should have had more points on the board to be comfortable at half-time,” he said.

"The Storm had a much stronger half and really got back into the game.

"When Cronulla got the lead back again, the final hooter couldn't come quick enough for us.”

Tony said Luke Lewis was a deserving Clive Churchill medallist, having put in an extraordinary performance.

He was also amazed at how the crowd stayed at the stadium for more than an hour after the final finished to pay tribute to their sporting heroes.

"The crowd just stayed on and on and the team walked the whole way around the stadium.

"It was also wonderful to see the families there joining in.

"It was a great contest and a good outcome.

"We're still on a high.”