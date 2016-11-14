Public consulted on black lung policy

THE QUEENSLAND parliamentary committee is holding public hearings in relation to their investigations into the emergence of black lung or Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosos (CWP).

The committee will be visiting the communities of Collinsville, Moranbah, Dysart and Middlemount to connect with affected members of the public.

Committee chair MP Jo-Ann Miller said the hearings aim to determine if enough is being done to prevent black lung disease.

"We are looking into what is being done to prevent the occurrence of black lung disease and whether these arrangements are adequate and have been effectively maintained over time, before reporting back to the parliament,” Mrs Miller said.

"The committee wants to know if the mining policies and practices that measure and control coal mine dust are enough to prevent more incidences of black lung disease now and in the future.

"We are engaging with as many people as possible.

"I would encourage all interested parties to make a submission or attend a hearing.

"Our inquiry will give people who work in the mines, or worked in the mines before they retired, the chance to have their say about this serious and terrible disease.”