PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What's open in Rockhampton & Cap Coast today

Melanie Plane
| 3rd Oct 2016 9:21 AM
Open generic sign Photo Contributed

IT MAY be a public holiday but there are plenty of businesses across the region trading today. 

Here's a list of businesses we have so far confirmed are open today. 

OPEN

Woolworths: 8.30-5.30

Stockland Rockhampton: 10am- 4pm

Regent Hotel 

The Two Proffessors: 6am - 3pm

Rellz Gracemere: 10am-11.30am (Huge Sale)

North Rocky Cinema: all day. 

IGA Dean St: 8am-6pm

Freechoice Northside Plaza:9am-2pm

Freechoice Gracemere: 9am-1pm

Smokemart Allenstown: 9am-4pm 

Guzman y Gomez

Gus' Coffee Stockland: 9am - 3pm

Walkers Hot Bread, Richardson Rd: 6am-7pm

Yoghurtland: 10am-6pm

Lure Living: Open until 1pm

Cheese and Biscuits Cafe: 7am-2pm

The Lionleigh at Wandal

Fishco Cafe George St: 4.30pm-8.30pm

 

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business, local business, public holiday, public holiday trading

