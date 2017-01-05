Q&A: Mary Carroll reflects on 2016

Mary Carroll from Capricorn Enterprises says a major impact of Cyclone Marica is the loss of business for local businesses which are steadily reopening now as power is restored to the region. She encourages people to buy locally to support local businesses and jobs. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

What was your biggest achievement in 2016?

1. Having the privilege of being CEO of Capricorn Tourism and Economic Development Ltd (trading as Capricorn Enterprise) for the past 6.5 years with a dedicated team of eight staff and 60 wonderful volunteers across three locations (head office and two Visitor Information Centres), a total annual operating budget of $1.1 million, supported by an experienced and voluntary board of directors and some 400 business Members in the Capricorn region (Central Highlands, Rockhampton, Capricorn Coast), and collaborating with at least 30 business, tourism and industry groups for the benefit of our entire destination.

2. Winning a consecutive Bronze Queensland Tourism Award - Richard Powell Award for Destination Marketing on behalf of our "Southern Great Barrier Reef” tourism partnership (three regions of Capricorn, Gladstone, Bundaberg), against extremely high competition from much larger and heavily resourced destinations.

3. Formalising our Northern Australia Alliance with our economic development partners across three states; Townsville Enterprise, Advance Cairns, NT Chamber of Commerce, Broome Future Ltd and Karratha District Chamber of Commerce. By working together with our Federal, State and Local politicians, Growing Central Queensland and RDA Fitzroy Central West, we elevated critical priority projects for Northern Australia including the Rookwood Weir on the Fitzroy River.

4. Actively supporting and lobbying for State and Federal funding with our Local Governments to help achieve the development of two of our region's Priority Projects - Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation ($29m State & $10m Federal) and the Rockhampton Riverfront Redevelopment ($15m State & $7m Federal).

5. Receiving direct bookings from Europe and UK to our accommodation operators in Rockhampton, Yeppoon/Capricorn Coast and Great Keppel Island from major Inbound Tour Operators (ITOs) due to our Tourism Trade Mentoring and Digital Mentoring Programs and tourism trade relationships built over many years.

6. A record number of international travel media visits and television shows about the destination.

7. A record high in domestic overnight visitor expenditure was achieved in the Southern Great Barrier Reef destination to the year ending September 2016 with the total spend reaching $1.02 billion, up 7.2% year on year. Overall visitation was stable whilst holiday visitation increased, driven by the interstate holiday market.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in 2016?

On a very modest annual budget across a large geographical area, managing numerous stakeholder requests and external political dynamics, Capricorn Enterprise has continued to be a strong independent voice for business and industry in local, regional, state and national forums.

Our organisation has assisted in delivering multi-million dollar outcomes for the region, exceeded our annual KPIs with all our Local and State government funding partners, been recognised by our peers throughout the state and nation as a leading and award winning Tourism and Economic Development Organisation in Queensland.

Yet last month, one of three local government authorities in the Capricorn region announced to totally withdraw funding in 2017/18 without reason.

Whilst the loss of $100,000 per annum equals 10% of our annual operating budget, Capricorn Enterprise will maintain the same energy and drive to provide ongoing business support, tourism and visitor servicing, destination marketing and ivestment attraction - our strong belief is that collaboration and partnerships are key to success.

If you could change one decision you made in 2016 what would it be?

Not taking regular annual leave breaks!

What is the biggest challenge facing our region in 2017?

Regional economic development is not driven solely by one level of government, one local authority, one industry, one business, or one industry group. Regional economic development entails the creation of new businesses and expansion of existing businesses, in a way that expands the total number of jobs and results in a rising average wage. We all have an important part to play in achieving this goal, so collaboration is key. Our biggest challenge is not a lack of regional economic development, but rather a lack of understanding about how it is achieved and how it can be accelerated.

What are you looking forward to the most in 2017?

1. The completion of the Yeppoon foreshore redevelopment

2. The completion of Panorama Drive and Statue Bay road infrastructure

3. A funding announcement by the State Government regarding Rookwood Weir

4. An investment announcement regarding GKI resort development

5. Welcoming new businesses, new employees, new residents and new visitors to our great destination

6. Continuing to achieve great results with my wonderful team and all our fantastic business members at Capricorn Enterprise

7. Taking regular annual leave.