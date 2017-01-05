29°
News

Q&A: Mary Carroll reflects on 2016

Mary Carroll, Capricorn Enterprise CEO | 5th Jan 2017 10:04 AM
Mary Carroll from Capricorn Enterprises says a major impact of Cyclone Marica is the loss of business for local businesses which are steadily reopening now as power is restored to the region. She encourages people to buy locally to support local businesses and jobs. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Mary Carroll from Capricorn Enterprises says a major impact of Cyclone Marica is the loss of business for local businesses which are steadily reopening now as power is restored to the region. She encourages people to buy locally to support local businesses and jobs. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK240215cbusiness1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

What was your biggest achievement in 2016?

1. Having the privilege of being CEO of Capricorn Tourism and Economic Development Ltd (trading as Capricorn Enterprise) for the past 6.5 years with a dedicated team of eight staff and 60 wonderful volunteers across three locations (head office and two Visitor Information Centres), a total annual operating budget of $1.1 million, supported by an experienced and voluntary board of directors and some 400 business Members in the Capricorn region (Central Highlands, Rockhampton, Capricorn Coast), and collaborating with at least 30 business, tourism and industry groups for the benefit of our entire destination.

2. Winning a consecutive Bronze Queensland Tourism Award - Richard Powell Award for Destination Marketing on behalf of our "Southern Great Barrier Reef” tourism partnership (three regions of Capricorn, Gladstone, Bundaberg), against extremely high competition from much larger and heavily resourced destinations.

3. Formalising our Northern Australia Alliance with our economic development partners across three states; Townsville Enterprise, Advance Cairns, NT Chamber of Commerce, Broome Future Ltd and Karratha District Chamber of Commerce. By working together with our Federal, State and Local politicians, Growing Central Queensland and RDA Fitzroy Central West, we elevated critical priority projects for Northern Australia including the Rookwood Weir on the Fitzroy River.

4. Actively supporting and lobbying for State and Federal funding with our Local Governments to help achieve the development of two of our region's Priority Projects - Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation ($29m State & $10m Federal) and the Rockhampton Riverfront Redevelopment ($15m State & $7m Federal).

5. Receiving direct bookings from Europe and UK to our accommodation operators in Rockhampton, Yeppoon/Capricorn Coast and Great Keppel Island from major Inbound Tour Operators (ITOs) due to our Tourism Trade Mentoring and Digital Mentoring Programs and tourism trade relationships built over many years.

6. A record number of international travel media visits and television shows about the destination.

7. A record high in domestic overnight visitor expenditure was achieved in the Southern Great Barrier Reef destination to the year ending September 2016 with the total spend reaching $1.02 billion, up 7.2% year on year. Overall visitation was stable whilst holiday visitation increased, driven by the interstate holiday market.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in 2016?

On a very modest annual budget across a large geographical area, managing numerous stakeholder requests and external political dynamics, Capricorn Enterprise has continued to be a strong independent voice for business and industry in local, regional, state and national forums.

Our organisation has assisted in delivering multi-million dollar outcomes for the region, exceeded our annual KPIs with all our Local and State government funding partners, been recognised by our peers throughout the state and nation as a leading and award winning Tourism and Economic Development Organisation in Queensland.

Yet last month, one of three local government authorities in the Capricorn region announced to totally withdraw funding in 2017/18 without reason.

Whilst the loss of $100,000 per annum equals 10% of our annual operating budget, Capricorn Enterprise will maintain the same energy and drive to provide ongoing business support, tourism and visitor servicing, destination marketing and ivestment attraction - our strong belief is that collaboration and partnerships are key to success.

If you could change one decision you made in 2016 what would it be?

Not taking regular annual leave breaks!

What is the biggest challenge facing our region in 2017?

Regional economic development is not driven solely by one level of government, one local authority, one industry, one business, or one industry group. Regional economic development entails the creation of new businesses and expansion of existing businesses, in a way that expands the total number of jobs and results in a rising average wage. We all have an important part to play in achieving this goal, so collaboration is key. Our biggest challenge is not a lack of regional economic development, but rather a lack of understanding about how it is achieved and how it can be accelerated.

What are you looking forward to the most in 2017?

1. The completion of the Yeppoon foreshore redevelopment

2. The completion of Panorama Drive and Statue Bay road infrastructure

3. A funding announcement by the State Government regarding Rookwood Weir

4. An investment announcement regarding GKI resort development

5. Welcoming new businesses, new employees, new residents and new visitors to our great destination

6. Continuing to achieve great results with my wonderful team and all our fantastic business members at Capricorn Enterprise

7. Taking regular annual leave.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
BREAKING: New Rocky mine plans revealed, up to 500 workers needed

BREAKING: New Rocky mine plans revealed, up to 500 workers...

DIRECTOR of a yet-to-be-built mine will need 200 workers for construction, and up to 500 once its operational.

Meningococcal outbreak: Fourth child diagnosed in Qld

A child affected by Meningococcal septicaemia

A FOURTH child is recovering in hospital after being ­diagnosed.

Serious shortage of child care workers right across Queensland

PLENTY OF JOBS: Rachelle Arnold with Alexander Lowry, Aveena Jasperson and Joshua Darby at Allenstown Child Care Centre.

Opportunity for student teachers to work while studying

Beating the tunes in Rockhampton for 50 years

HITTING THE RIGHT NOTE: Rod Green from Green Brothers music store, which will this year celebrate half a century of business and has recently revealed a completely restored exterior following Cyclone Marcia damage.

In 2017, this CQ business will celebrate its 50th anniversary

Local Partners

Courtney set for dual role with Capricorn Claws

Season 2017 will be a demanding one for Capricorn Claws player Courtney Wheeler.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

The golden era for CQ farmers?

John Maguire (on left) and Ian Sampson (on right) standing in wheat crop on Glenora Downs Ginide (near Emerald). Ian brought the property off John in 1979.

Ag industry set to be stable across all sectors this year

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

Dial-A-Driver ready to keep New Year's revellers safe

Extra police on the roads, extra transport available

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Historian Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for a third series of Coast Australia.

  • TV

  • 5th Jan 2017 10:30 AM

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

New TVs promises to kill the cord clutter and 'hang like a painting'

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

Paramount Crest - Residential Homesites

Lot 70 Adelie Court, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... $161,000

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest acreage neighbourhoods. Just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village, CQ...

Build your family&#39;s future here!

Lot 27 Kildare Crescent, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... $180,000

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest acreage neighbourhoods. Just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village, CQ...

Build your dream home now!

Lot 24 Kildare Crescent, Paramount Crest, Parkhurst 4702 ...

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... $180,000

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest neighbourhoods! Paramount Crest is just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village...

Large 1,155m2 Homesite - $173,000

Lot 9 Leitrim Court, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land The perfect elevated block in a well established area with some fencing ... $173,000

The perfect elevated block in a well established area with some fencing already done. Paramount Crest is just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village, CQ...

BEST BUY $139,000!!!

12 Rosedale Street, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 ... $139,000

Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 First Home Buyers Grant!!! Parkhurst is now certainly one of the more popular...

Frenchville Home with a Powered Shed

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $330,000

This highset 3 bedroom chamferboard home has polished hardwood floors throughout upstairs with a beautiful timber kitchen with gas cook top and a large pantry. The...

Sensational Lowset Brick Family Home/Pool/Shed-Only $399,000

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

What a truly amazing tropical paradise-stunning design, immaculate presentation and superior inclusions and improvements. You will love this beautiful cool...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $499,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Lammermoor’s most sought after Street!

16 Evelyn Street, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: On-Site. Soak up the views from this 3-bedroom Evelyn Street home! Take a short stroll to stunning Lammermoor Beach or sit on the deck and...

A Prized Lifestyle Awaits You in Paramount Park

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $699,000

On arrival you will be pleasantly surprised from the moment you enter this prestige home offering approximately 320m2 under roof and 9ft high ceilings. A cleverly...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!