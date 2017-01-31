News

Q&A with Capras coach Kim Williams

Pam McKay
| 31st Jan 2017 6:09 PM
Capras coach Kim Williams.
Capras coach Kim Williams.

Q. How has the pre-season been going?

A. I think we're ahead of where we were last year and I think we've got a stronger squad than we did last year so everything so far has been quite positive. A couple of little injuries in pre-season but you always cop that... nothing out of the ordinary there. From a coaching point of view, I'm extremely happy with our progression so far.

Q. How have the new signings gelled with the existing group?

A. One of the best things we've got so far is the team dynamic. Everyone gets on really well, they're a pretty close group and I think we've got some more maturity and probably a bigger group of leaders this year and that's been a deliberate part of our recruitment. I've got a number of guys who have been in NRL systems and are a little bit older, mid-20s, and have brought some leadership qualities to the squad, so I think that's a big boost for us and will certainly help us across the course of the season.

Guy Williams has been named co-captain of the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras for the 2017 season.
Guy Williams has been named co-captain of the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras for the 2017 season.

Q. You've appointed co-captains this season. What was the thinking behind that and what are their greatest attributes of those leaders?

A. We have appointed co-captains this year in Guy Williams and Gavin Hiscox. We will appoint a leadership group to support those guys, probably looking at a group of five or six players. I'm a little bit spoilt for choice this year in that regard. We've probably got a few more genuine leaders in this group than we did last year so I think that's an important thing.

Guy and Gavin were both deserving of it and over the last few years they've both had a go at the sole captaincy. They've both had experience and both done good jobs in the past with that role so I couldn't really split them.

They're both not expected to be 80-minute player every week so there's going to be periods where one or the other is off the field and that gives us the opportunity to have one of our captains on the field at all times.

The main similarity is that they definitely lead through their actions, they're both really hard workers on the field and obviously high-quality players. The thing is when you see either of them address the playing group everyone stops and listens and I think that's the quality I'm looking for. They've got the total respect of the group and they've earned that over a number of years.

Q. Has anyone emerged as a potential starter in a different position?

A. We've stuck pretty close to the original plans. A couple of players have had great pre-seasons and may be moved up the pecking order a little bit just with their performances at training. I'm certainly nowhere near deciding on my top 17 so it's definitely going to come down to performances in the upcoming trials and everyone's going to get an opportunity to push for a starting position in Round 1.

Other than probably some obvious ones - Guy (Williams) and Gavin (Hiscox) are going to be in that starting 17 - there's probably only maybe half a dozen others that have secured their spots. Some of those are the guys we recruited deliberately to fill some holes but as for the rest of it there's a lot of guys competing still for quite a number of positions. It's creating competition at training and the quality of training and the intensity of training have been really good because of that and a lot of the players realise there's a spot on the line and they're really out to do their best at training.

Capras player Kirisome Kirisome grounds the ball for a try in the QRL game against the PNG Hunters at Browne Park in Rockhampton.
Capras player Kirisome Kirisome grounds the ball for a try in the QRL game against the PNG Hunters at Browne Park in Rockhampton.

Q. What is the biggest positive you took from season 2016?

A. I think we showed we can beat the best teams in the competition. We had a win over Burleigh at their home ground and they ended up being premiers, we beat PNG, we drew with Brisbane Easts who were semi-finalists. That was a positive, which showed we've got the talent here to be somewhere near the top, we just lacked that consistency. The back half of the year was quite disappointing and that comes with the experience. We had a lot of guys in their first year at this level and that's the learning experience I think to hold that consistency throughout the year. That's what we need to improve on this year. We've got a lot of guys who are now one year the better coming into their second year of the Intrust Super Cup and I expect those guys in particular to go to another level. We're talking about guys like Jack Kavanagh, Bill Cullen, Vic Halfpenny, Junior Kirisome, Brandon Manase - they were all first-year players last year and I think they've learned a heap from that and they'll all be better for that one year's worth of experience. I think that can significantly improve our performance across the whole year.

Q. Which teams are shaping up as your toughest opponents this year?

A. The only thing we can go by at the moment is their team lists, their recruitment, their gains and losses. I think there's some regulars there that you know will be strong and have recruited well - Redcliffe, Townsville. Burleigh have lost a few players to the NRL but they've also recruited quite well and becoming premiers you definitely expect them to be very strong again. Wynnum have recruited a couple of very good players, a couple have come back and a couple of new guys so I expect them to be really strong. You know what you're going to get from PNG and we've got them in Round 1. You know they're going to win a lot of home games, it's a tough trip over there, so I expect them to be around the mark. Sunshine Coast - they've really opened the cheque book by the looks of it. They were one game from the grand final last year and they might be above all the other clubs in terms of who I expect to be highly competitive.

Capras coach Kim Williams with new signing Phil Nati.
Capras coach Kim Williams with new signing Phil Nati.

Q. How important has the early recruitment been in the Capras' preparation?

A. For me, recruiting so early and getting that tied up was a bonus from a coaching point of view. You can then start to plan very early your style of play and where you think your strengths and weaknesses are. That certainly helped me in that respect. With the players, the new recruits, it gave them a chance to sort their plans out in terms of moving, employment and everything that goes with moving to a new club. I think that's helped them settle in a bit quicker and that helps the whole squad. We've had a few social events early on to get the partners involved and I think that's really important making the wives, girlfriends and children feel part of the club and I think we've done that pretty well over the last couple of months. It's all those little ingredients that add up to having a successful club.

Q. How do you see the Titans alliance playing out this year?

A. They've been pretty clear that player interchange won't happen this year. We understand that - it's only the beginning of the relationship and it will evolve over the next couple of years. The big changes will happen next year when the national under-20s expands and they go to state-based 20s. I think that will change the way NRL clubs think in terms of the development of their players and I think clubs will be looking at placing some development-type players at their feeder clubs for a year or two and see if they become future NRL players. I think you'll see that exchange of players from 2018 on. It's certainly something we're pushing for but we understand that it's not going to happen this year.

For me the main benefits over the next 12 months will be getting access to Neil Henry and his coaching staff and their ideas. It's obviously the cutting edge of our sport, the NRL, both with coaching philosophies and the different ideas they're bringing to the paddock. I'm just looking forward to being able to tap into their expertise and also for my staff to be able to hopefully spend a few days or a week in camp with the Titans during the season and get some learning for them. I'm hoping to maybe sit in the coaches' box once or twice throughout the year with the Titans staff to see how they run their game day stuff, that's always something I can learn from and do better. There's also an agreement in place to give some opportunities to our juniors - our under 18s and under 20s, in particular - to participate in the development camps they hold down there hopefully that will then lead to a pathway into the NRL via the Titans.

They're the big things - it's a direct pathway that the local guys can see now into an NRL club and obviously we were missing that over the last 12 months. We've seen some of our really good junior players get lured away by other NRL clubs and that's okay but for us we're very keen for them to be going to the Titans from this point on.

Q. How do you spend your time off and how important is it to have a complete break from footy?

A. I took all the time off in October, that's my little window there in the off-season, so my wife and I got overseas for a few weeks, which was fantastic. Over Christmas, it was just the two-week break. I got home and saw the parents. It's really important, it's so full-on for the rest of the year that you've just got to have that break completely from footy. I make sure I do that and it just refreshes you and motivates you again to get into it 100% when you get back. It's a really consuming job, so it's really important just to rest your mind more so than the body for a little period of time. I think that holds you in good stead for the season ahead.

Sharks' team captain Paul Gallen (C) holds aloft the winners trophy as he and his team mates celebrate after the NRL Grand Final between the Melbourne Storm and the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
Sharks' team captain Paul Gallen (C) holds aloft the winners trophy as he and his team mates celebrate after the NRL Grand Final between the Melbourne Storm and the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.

Q. How do you rate your beloved Cronulla Sharks' chances of going back-to-back in the NRL?

A. Look, I'm hoping, I know it's very hard to do in the NRL, it hasn't been done for a long, long time, but I think they're as good a chance as anyone has been over the last few years. They've lost a couple of quality players, Michael Ennis is probably the notable one. They've certainly got the talent to do but it's the mental side of things that's hard when you win a premiership; it's trying to get that same level of motivation that's the hardest thing. Like I say, they've got the squad to do it but I certainly won't be putting my house on it.

Q. How far away do you think an Origin series win is for New South Wales?

A. I like the look of the forward packing coming through with the NSW team. I think that's an area they may be able to get an edge over the Queensland team in the next few years and I think there's a couple of young halves starting to emerge. I like young Nathan Cleary and Matt Moylan's been good at five eighth and there's also guys like Jack Bird. If those guys can develop over the next couple of years then we should be winning a series soon but I don't think it's going to be this year. While Queensland has still got Thurston, Smith and Cronk steering the ship around and playing high-quality footy... I'm extremely worried about our chances until those three retire.

