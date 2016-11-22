31°
QFES relaunches Taskforce Vulcan to combat arson in CQ

Maddelin Mccosker | 22nd Nov 2016 2:40 PM
Chief Superintendent Jeff King at the re-launch of Taskforce Vulcan to investigate suspicious bushfires in the region.
Chief Superintendent Jeff King at the re-launch of Taskforce Vulcan to investigate suspicious bushfires in the region.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have today relaunched it's collaborative Taskforce Vulcan in order to combat the wave of deliberately lit fires burning throughout Central Queensland.

Jeff King, Chief Super Intendant and Director of Regional Operations for QLD Fire and Emergency Services said this morning at a press conference that Taskforce Vulcan is a collaborative effort between QFES, Queensland Police and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services to prevent unwanted fires in the region.

"Task Force Vulcan is based on community safety and it's about preventing the unwanted fires in the landscape that we seem to be getting again at the moment,” he said.

"We are going to treat every fire as suspicious, we're going to investigate them all.”

Scott Brook, Senior Ranger at Fitzroy Management Unit, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services says that this time of year can be particularly damaging to national parks.

"Fires are a natural part of the Australian bush, but at this time of the year it can be quite destructive and damaging to the ecosystems” he said.

Cameron Barwick, Acting Inspector of the Rockhampton District Police says that it is important that the community keeps a close eye on suspicious activity around the area.

"I think anyone that's going off the normal tracks that aren't normally there, or vehicles that are slowing or stopped in particular areas (is suspicious). If the community can keep an eye out for them and report anything suspicious to the fire service...” he said.

Mr King warned that conditions over the next few days are going to be drier than average, with slightly below average rainfall.

"If you don't need to burn off, if you don't need to light any fires, then don't” he stressed.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

