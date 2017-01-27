QLD paramedics allegedly bitten, punched in face in overnight attack

ZERO TOLERANCE: Local paramedics are making a 'show of solidarity' at the Bundaberg Courthouse today as part of a nation-wide campaign to stop violence against paramedics. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

TWO Queensland paramedics are recovering today after being attacked while trying to help a patient overnight.

Around 5.10pm, two Cairns based QLD paramedics were transporting a man from Mulgrave Rd at Westcourt to the Cairns Base Hospital in an ambulance when it will be alleged the man attacked the pair.

Police alleged the man struck one of the paramedics in the face, which led to a struggle.

The second paramedic pulled the ambulance over on Mulgrave Rd and as he went to assist the first paramedic, the man allegedly bit the second paramedic on his right arm.

Police arrived on scene and arrested the man who has since been charged with two counts of serious assault a person performing lawful duty.

The man, aged 61 from Portsmith, will appear in Cairns Magistrates Court today.