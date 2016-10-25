QSIA's claims unfounded - Bill Byrne

11.30am: A REPORT on the number of fishermen coming to the region will be released early next year.

"There is absolutely no doubt that the Fitzroy will become a tourism recreational fishing mecca,” Rockhampton MP and former Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Bill Byrne said.

Mr Byrne's comments come after the QSIA's claims this morning that the results of the 2016 Barra Bounty were the worst in five years and attacked Mr Byrne for bringing in the net fishing ban.

Mr Byrne said this was one of his proudest achievements.

"Central Queensland will offer a better tourism product than anything available in remote areas of Australia where our local economic dividends will be dramatic and sustained over time,” he said.

"I am continually stopped in the street or approached by people to thank me for this initiative, because they now have the opportunity to teach their children to fish and actually catch legal sized specimens.”

He said Fisheries Queensland was collecting data on the number of fishers coming from other regions to enjoy the net free zones and the report would be released in the first half of 2017.

Mr Byrne said the net fishing ban was part of Labor's commitment to protect the Great Barrier Reef as part of our Reef 2050 plan.

He said the protection of feeder estuarine systems was vitally important and that the State's Reef 2050 plan was supported by the Coalition Federal Government.

"The Queensland Seafood Industry Association's comments are ill-founded,” Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said.

Barra Bounty organiser Bill Sawynok explained the number of catches were lower this year after the Fitzroy Rive experienced two unusual floods in the past three months.

He said after the flood events, the organising committee reduced its forecast catch number from 600 to between 100 and 200.

"Those (two) flushes and minor floods have had a direct and predictable impact on the availability of fish at the time of the Barra Bounty.” Mr Byrne said.

"We've also had one of the wettest winter periods across most of Queensland.'

10.10am: BARRA Bounty organisers have hit back at claims the results from the weekend's competition indicate the net fishing ban is not working.

The Queensland Seafood Industry Association's (QSIA) President Keith Harris this morning claimed the low number of barramundi caught showed the net fishing ban, which has been in place for a year, was not working.

Mr Harris also claimed the barra were also smaller than previous years.

However, Bill Sawynok said organisers were delighted with the outcome of the 2016 competition which saw one of the largest average sized barramundi caught in the event's history.

"The average was 64cm which is the largest average size for the 17 years of the bounty,” he said.

"The claims that the barra were smaller were not true.”

Mr Sawynok said despite the three-day event being held in the worst fishing condition in the event's history, it still produced the sixth best results.

He explained that the worst fishing conditions were a result of very unusual flooding event in the Fitzroy River in July, followed by a minor flooding event that came from Taroom just before the Bounty.

Mr Sawynok said the organising committee had originally forecast that about 600 barramundi would be caught during the event, but after the Taroom flooding event, they reduced that number to between 100-200.

"We exceed that,” he said after explaining that 256 barramundi were caught by 138 anglers.

Mr Sawynok said the Barra Bounty was capped at 140 teams, however one team pulled out at the last minute this year.

He said there was a 40 team waiting list and had been at that number for the past five years.

9.20am: RECREATIONAL fishermen have hit back at claims this year's Barra Bounty results were indicative of whether the net fishing ban was working or not.

Central Queensland recreational fishermen took to Facebook to voice their opinions about the subject after the Queensland Seafood Industry Association's (QSIA) President Keith Harris made the claim.

Recreational fisherman Wade Matheson posted on The Bulletin's Facebook page "I'm sorry but think about it? Recreational fisherman apologise for what exactly? Low fish were caught because of no netting. Lol what a joke. Bad weather and fish not biting is more like it!”

"The river is running now fresh that is all , before the minor floods the catch rate was far better than the previous years and it will be great again once the water clean out , gets salty and the bait fish & prawns get back to the system , they know that this is normal after minor flood!!” Mohamed Al Alfy posted.

What others said:

David H Vice - It's going to take years for the fish stocks to recover. Local fish caught in our river systems don't see the dinner plate of the locals they are sent to the big city's. Better money for the commercial fisherman to be made . It's the same with the prawns' locals get to buy the reject prawn and the rest go to either export or the bigger city's. Don't lift the net free zones'

Ben Dickenson - "In 2014, they caught 440 barra, 667 in 2013, 669 in 2012 and in 2011 they caught 1,210 barra. That's as far back as I have looked at the results but anyone can see the worst year in at least five years has been the year when no professional net fishermen were allowed to work in the Fitzroy system.

"That proves all the claims when the net bans were imposed on local fishing families and seafood lovers are just rubbish.”

That's a pretty bold claim. Another way of interpreting the data is that in 2011 the bounty would have been 9 months after the massive flooding event that opened up all the lagoons and creeks that hold fish. This may have allowed the big fish to get back to the main river system. Mr Harris is making some pretty bold assumptions.

Gerard Mapes - What a load of crap. I've never caught so many fish in the Fitzroy.

Hurell Lucieer - The frequent river flushes have nothing to do with it eh?

7am: A SEAFOOD industry spokesperson has indicated they don't believe net bans in the Fitzroy River are working after the 'worst Rockhampton Barra Bounty results in years'.

Queensland Seafood Industry Association's (QSIA) President, Keith Harris has launched an attack on the bans and on Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne who was Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries when the bans were introduced.

"In 2014, they caught 440 barra, 667 in 2013, 669 in 2012 and in 2011 they caught 1,210 barra. That's as far back as I have looked at the results but anyone can see the worst year in at least five years has been the year when no professional net fishermen were allowed to work in the Fitzroy system.

"That proves all the claims when the net bans were imposed on local fishing families and seafood lovers are just rubbish.”

Mr Harris said that expert local anglers caught far more fish than visitors, proving it was the local "hard core” anglers who would benefit from any extra fish, not tourists.

"The winning local team of two anglers caught 25 barramundi in three days. The best visiting team caught just four barra in three days - not even one fish per person per day. Local experts wanted the net bans because they will catch disproportionally more fish. Average mum and dad anglers, and tourists who don't know the local waterways, aren't going to catch many fish and that's proven by this year's results,” he said.

"Barra aren't easy to catch. That's the big message out of this year's Barra Bounty. And banning professionals hasn't produced the promised bonanza of fish.

"The fishing hasn't improved, the hyped-up stories about American and Japanese tourists flocking to Rocky haven't eventuated and Rocky's not seeing an 'angling-led revival'. The net bans have bombed.

"What has happened is that 50 Queensland fishing families have had their livelihoods destroyed for no reason and the vast majority of Rocky residents can no longer eat Rocky barramundi. That's what you call a lose-lose result,” Mr Harris said.

"And for that debacle, you can blame local angling lobbyists and Bill Byrne MP.”