Quality care for every patient

IN an industry where women are statistically more likely to require radiology services for a number of circumstances, Bolsover Radiology take heed in having a large portion of their workforce as women.

Chief experience officer Michelle Gilbert said having people who have been there themselves and understood the process from both a professional and patient perspective, helps to offer that extra level of car and empathy.

"A large portion of our workforce is women, spreading across all areas including administration, technical roles and management," she said.

"Bolsover Radiology has built a solid reputation for being a practice that really cares about the individual.

"Friendly faces, great, fast and professional service with modern facilities is just what patients come to expect."

Specialising in diagnostic imaging (radiology) and a range of non-diagnostic appointments such as 3D pregnancy package and body composition scans, the practice has been established for 7 years.

Conveniently located in Bolsover Street, Rockhampton, the state-of-the-art facility includes CT scanner.

As well as being a practice that bulk bills all Medicare Services, Bolsover Radiology have built a strong reputation for caring for all their patients.

"From the warm welcoming smile, we consider all the little things; an SMS reminder for both your appointment and when your Report is ready to collect and a drive-thru window to make that collection process even easier," Michelle said.

Bolsover Radiology is open from Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 12pm. Visit www.bolrad.com.au.