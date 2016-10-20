Quality work that is incident free

MVH Group Team understands the importance of safety in all areas.

MVH Group understands that safety is important in all areas, Construction, training, security, consulting, and plant hire.

MVH Group has held a "Drink Safe Night" this was to help the community understand the effects that alcohol has on all different types of people.

MVH Group attended the ICE information night, our safe are trained and update with all safety procedures.

MVH Group can assist you with safety management plans, safety systems and a lot more

Aziza, Adam and their team pride themselves on MVH Group outstanding safety record, and it's a key focus of the company.

"It's a big part of our business," Adam explains.

"So far we're around 2,500 days injury-free. So obviously we're looking to maintain and improve on that."

When asked about the hassles that safety restrictions can impose, Adam's response is that's only true if safety procedures are mismanaged.

"There's a stigma that safety puts delays on projects and is more expensive. But it just needs to be managed correctly. We want all our staff and contractors to go home in the same condition they arrived in. If you have the right staff in place, there's no issues with costs or delays."

Macville also have a reputation for completing projects ahead of time.

In April 2016 they constructed the largest shed in the southern hemisphere and they did it in 5 weeks - 35 weeks ahead of the original 40 week time period.

"We delivered that project incident and injury free.”