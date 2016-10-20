30°
News

Quality work that is incident free

20th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
MVH Group Team understands the importance of safety in all areas.
MVH Group Team understands the importance of safety in all areas. Orin Lucke - Blink Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MVH Group understands that safety is important in all areas, Construction, training, security, consulting, and plant hire.

MVH Group has held a "Drink Safe Night" this was to help the community understand the effects that alcohol has on all different types of people.

MVH Group attended the ICE information night, our safe are trained and update with all safety procedures.

MVH Group can assist you with safety management plans, safety systems and a lot more

Aziza, Adam and their team pride themselves on MVH Group outstanding safety record, and it's a key focus of the company.

"It's a big part of our business," Adam explains.

"So far we're around 2,500 days injury-free. So obviously we're looking to maintain and improve on that."

When asked about the hassles that safety restrictions can impose, Adam's response is that's only true if safety procedures are mismanaged.

"There's a stigma that safety puts delays on projects and is more expensive. But it just needs to be managed correctly. We want all our staff and contractors to go home in the same condition they arrived in. If you have the right staff in place, there's no issues with costs or delays."

Macville also have a reputation for completing projects ahead of time.

In April 2016 they constructed the largest shed in the southern hemisphere and they did it in 5 weeks - 35 weeks ahead of the original 40 week time period.

"We delivered that project incident and injury free.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
McCosker+Smith a label of love

McCosker+Smith a label of love

Earlier this month, Kerri launched the McCosker + Smith label which works with talented craftsmen and beautiful leathers to create seasonal ranges.

REVEALED: The top 10 cleaners in Rocky

The best way to avoid hassles when vacating a rental property is to use a cleaner recommended by your real estate. Photo: contributed

Vote for Rocky's top cleaner

Saving young lives in Jimmy Bryant's honour

Jimmy Bryant in his fire uniform.

Charity created in son's honour is helping prevent future heartache

REVEALED: The worst streets in Rocky for drugs

A quantity of the drug ice was found during the operation.Photo Kelly Butterworth / CQ News

Could one of your neighbours be a drug dealer?

Local Partners

Great touch football experience for students

ST URSULA'S College, Yeppoon, fielded two teams at the All Schools Touch Football Competition in Brisbane on the weekend.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Call to Wall for our local artists

GET CREATIVE: Here are some examples of the type of artwork Livingstone Council are looking to include in Barry St, Yeppoon.

LIVINGSTONE Council want Yeppoon's Barry St to have a facelift.

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

My Country exhibition opens at gallery

Sculptures featured in the My Country exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Indigenous artists works on display in new exhibition

Great locations the real star in Langdon's return

Great locations the real star in Langdon's return

IT'S been 10 years since The Da Vinci Code but Harvard professor Robert Langdon, played by Tom Hanks, is still cinema's most unlikely action hero.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer Fred Smith's concert draws on his experience as a diplomat in Afghanistan.

Fred Smith's regional Queensland tour focuses on the Afghanistan war

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

A sneak peek behind the curtain of RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

CURTAINS UP: Jesse Warren is a man of many talents, and one in particular has landed him front and centre of a coming production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Weeks out from the big night, we take a look inside the production

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

Beautifully Presented and Full of Charm

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 NOW $355,000

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

$350,000. BRICK 4 BEDROOM. 2BATHROOMS. DLUG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $350,000

$350,000! The price is incredible! Brand new and rented out for $380 per week. Fenced allotment and beautiful views to the mountains. Adjacent to the Central...

BUY NOW! BRAND NEW DUPLEX. $335,000 EACH.

1 & 2/6 Masters Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 6 4 4 $335,000 each

Top quality, Brand new Duplex’s are in huge demand. Extremely popular for the smart investor. Fantastic for the first home buyer. Great for the retiree. Excellent...

DUPLEX - DOUBLE YOUR INCOME - GREAT INVESTMENT!

1 & 2/3 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 6 4 2 $320,000 each

Each Unit has: - 3 Good Size Bedrooms. - The Main Bedrooms have a spacious ensuite, a separate walk-in robe and split system Air-Conditioning. - Spacious, Open...

THE BEST USE OF SPACE THAT I HAVE EVER SEEN!

111 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 4 2 $425,000

This home has the best use of floor space that I have ever seen. Three of the four bedrooms have their own spacious ensuite and the forth Bedroom is next to the...

Prime Real Estate in superb Location!

159 Fitzroy Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 Offers over...

Conveniently located close to Shopping Centres, CQ Tafe, Sporting facilities, Gyms, Restaurants and Hotels, this suburb of Rockhampton is rapidly growing. Only 2...

Elevated Views - We are SELLING

34 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Fresh to the market. This well built elevated high-set home with panoramic island- ocean and hinterland views is as solid as they come. The minute you step into...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

House 5 1 3 $638,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain and ocean views that will win your heart. Enjoy the...

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.

Bank could add towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

NEW Gladstone region towns could be added unwanted bank list.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no