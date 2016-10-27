Quarry open day a great success

OPEN DAY: Reece Gough from Capricorn Sandstone says the weekend's open day was successful.

CAPRICORN Sandstone Quarries have supplied quality product for projects all over the world, but over the weekend it was all about the locals.

On Saturday and Sunday, Capricorn Sandstone at Stanwell opened their doors to Central Queensland locals offering a unique shopping experience paired with great bargains.

Owner and manager Reece Gough said every six weeks or so the quarry opens to the public and despite yesterday's rain, over 60 people turned out to gain a behind-the-scenes look at how one of the CQ region's most successful businesses operates.

"Because we are a mine site we can't have the quarry open to the public so on weekends we rope off some areas and let the public in,” Mr Gough said.

"It was really successful. We have about 60-70 people come to the open day.

"Even though it was raining, people came out with their umbrellas.

"They get to see the big blocks of sandstone and everyone is always amazed at the product.”

With the local economy in mind, Mr Gough said specials on the day are made affordable for locals.

"For the local sales we make the price point for the local buyers,” he said.

"It's safe to say about 95% of people that come in purchase something.

"It's a unique shopping experience. They get the product straight from the supplier. They don't have to buy it from say a shop where there is a mark-up.”

With a private tour of the quarry organised for later this week, Mr Gough said he had also been considering expanding the tourism and education side of the business to possibly start taking school groups on tours of the site.

While on a local scale Capricorn Sandstone have supplied product for the Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation and are working with Livingstone Shire Council on various projects, Mr Gough said the company was also working on some unusual projects including quoting sandstone for a house in Malibu, California, a building in Calgary, Canada and an overseas embassy building.

The Capricorn Sandstone Quarry is one of the largest dimensional sandstone quarries in Australia and supplies Capricorn Buff and Heritage Rose for restoration projects across Australia, and Brown Banded and Q8 to China for large commercial and residential projects.