Quay St set to partially re-open this month

AS EACH day passes, the Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation moves one step closer to completion.

With the Denham to Fitzroy section of Quay St nearly finished, the removal of the Rotunda at the intersection East and Denham Sts over the next three weeks will allow Rockhampton Regional Council to begin work on the Denham St to William St section of Quay St.

Quay St between Denham and Fitzroy is expected to be re-opened to traffic by the end of this month, with residents able to experience the new flat 'shared space' for motorists and pedestrians for the first time.

PROGRESS UPDATE

Stage 1A

Stage 1A expected to be open to traffic by end of October.

Landscaping package in Stage 1A is well underway with installation of planter beds, irrigation and planting of mature trees.

Electrical and communication cable has been pulled and street poles are being erected.

Stage 1E

Landscaping outside of the Criterion Hotel is in its final stages and six street poles have been erected.

Once Stage 1A is open to traffic, Fitzroy St (outside of the Criterion) will be re-sealed and is expected to be completed prior to Christmas.

Stage 1B

Early works are underway with the installation of new water and gas mains on the riverside of Quay St now 90% complete.

Stage 1C&D

Ergon have successfully relocated and commission a new CBD transformer and council have completed power infrastructure work in Denham St.

The Rotunda build demolition is to commence on Monday, 17 October and be completed ready for the CBD Christmas Fair.

Underground water infrastructure is also currently being installed.

Stage 2

The Lower Bank project is currently out to tender. Tenders will close on 2 November 2016.

The Lower Bank project includes a pier structure with cafe/restaurant facilities and amenities, a water play area featuring pop-up jets, a waterfall wall and a shaded amphitheatre with cooling misters and a state-of-the-art playground rivalling Brisbane's iconic South Bank. The playground will appeal to all ages and can be removed in a flood.