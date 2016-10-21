29°
News

Qld abortion law changes attract 2400 submissions

21st Oct 2016 6:55 AM Updated: 8:09 AM
Abortion is still a hot topic in Queensland
Abortion is still a hot topic in Queensland Barry Leddicoat

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ABORTION has emerged as a hot topic not just in the US presidential debate but in Queensland amid moves to decriminalise the procedure.

Fairfax reports a parliamentary committee has been swamped with more than 2400 submissions - many from people opposing the right of women to make the final choice.

Cairns MP Rob Pyne has introduced two private member's bills into the House, the first aiming to remove abortion from the Criminal Code and the second setting guidelines, including the establishment of 50 metre "safe zones"  and gestation limits.

The first attracted more than 1400 submissions and the second another 1000.

That compares with 20 submissions on domestic violence, while Queensland's pub lockout laws had 774 submissions.

In a Facebook video message to Christians, Mr Pyne said he had been subjected to false claims that he wanted to see more abortions.

He said, as a Christian, this was not the case at all.

"I've never met anyone in my life who says 'gee, what can we do to get more abortions?'

"It's just crazy,'' Mr Pyne told Fairfax.

But he said abortion should be regulated under health regulations, as it was around the world, not the subject of criminal law.

He said that was a position supported by Amnesty International and the United Nations and had resulted in fewer abortions around the world.

Mr Pyne said abortion was a fact of life as there would be cases of rape, incest, failed contraception and other medical issues.

In Queensland, obtaining or performing an abortion is illegal under the Criminal Code.

Reader poll

Should Queensland's abortion laws be changed?

  • View Results

 

Trump vows to give decision on abortion back to states

In the US presidential debate yesterday, Donald Trump declared he was pro-life and condemned Hillary Clinton for wanting to allow late term abortions.

Mr Trump was asked about his position on Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that has legalised abortion rights since 1973.

He said the issue of abortion would return to the states under his presidency.

"That'll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court," Trump said.

Mrs Clinton vowed to fight for a woman's right to choose.

"So many states are putting very stringent regulations on women that block them from exercising that choice, to the extent that they are de-funding Planned Parenthood, which, of course, provides all kinds of benefits for women in this country.

"I will defend Planned Parenthood, I will defend Roe v. Wade, and I will defend women's rights to make their own healthcare decisions," she promised. "We have come too far to have that turned back now."

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to members of the media after a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to members of the media after a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Mrs Clinton defended her position on late-term abortions in certain situations. "I have met with women who have, toward the end of their pregnancy, get worst news one can get," she said.

"That their health is in jeopardy if they continue to carry to term. Or that something terrible has happened or just been discovered about the pregnancy. I do not think the United States government should be stepping in and making those most personal of decisions."

Mr Trump replied:  "If you go with what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby. Now, you can say that that's okay, and Hillary can say that that's okay, but it's not okay with me," he said.

Mrs Clinton responded: "Well that is not what happens in these cases, and using that kind of scare rhetoric is just terribly unfortunate."

Figures show some 90 per cent of abortions take place in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

About 1.2 per cent of abortions occur after 21 weeks, and 43 states in the US ban it before viability with limited exceptions.

In the US, there are about 700,000 abortions each year.

In Australia, the figure is estimated between 80,000 and 100,000 each year.

In the US, the abortion rate for 2012 was 13.2 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44 years, and the abortion ratio was 210 abortions per 1,000 live births, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website reported.

The estimated rate for Australia in 2003 was around 19.7 abortions per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 44 years.

International rates range from 7.7 in Germany to 90 in Eastern Europe, with a world average of 33-37 abortions per 1,000 women.

In the US, from 2003 to 2012, the number, rate, and ratio of reported abortions decreased 17%, 18%, and 14%, respectively.

"Women in their twenties accounted for the majority of abortions in 2012 and throughout the period of analysis.

"The majority of abortions in 2012 took place early in gestation:  91.4% of abortions were performed at ≤13 weeks' gestation; a smaller number of abortions (7.2%) were performed at 14-20 weeks' gestation, and even fewer (1.3%) were performed at ≥21 weeks' gestation.

" In 2012, 20.8% of all abortions were medical abortions. The percentage of abortions reported as early medical abortions increased 10% from 2011 to 2012.

Topics:  abortion donald trump editors picks hillary clinton politics

How drugs ripped this Rocky father away from his baby

How drugs ripped this Rocky father away from his baby

Magistrate described the man's recent attempts at drug counselling as a way to "get out of going to jail"

CQ's fish protection area increases by 48,000 hectares

More than 500 submissions with vast majority in favour of expansion

REVEALED: Shocking cyber bullying statistics

"Attacks” included rumours, threats to personal safety and hacking

Qld abortion law changes attract 2400 submissions

Abortion is still a hot topic in Queensland

More than 2400 submissions made on Qld abortion laws

Local Partners

Singapore PM's open invitation

THE PRIME Minister of Singapore has been given an open invitation to visit Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Shoalwater Bay next time he is in Australia.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Rachael takes the crown

Caitlin Buttenshaw(Fundraising Ambassador), Jaclyn Spencer and Rachel Pilcher-Willson (Winner Pinefest Ambassador)

YEPPOON mum of two takes out crown.

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

Bargains galore on offer at garage sales this weekend

GARAGE SALE GUIDE: Find out where to grab the best bargains

Several sales are being held in Rockhampton on Saturday as part of the national Garage Sale Trail.

Your guide to the Garage Sale Trail in Rockhampton

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

CATHRIONA White's mother claims she has positive blood test results that prove Jim Carrey knew he had STDs.

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Great locations the real star in Langdon's return

INFERNAL QUEST: Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon and Felicity Jones as Dr Sienna Brooks in a scene from the movie Inferno.

INFERNO returns the hero of the Da Vinci Code, Robert Langdon.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer Fred Smith's concert draws on his experience as a diplomat in Afghanistan.

Fred Smith's regional Queensland tour focuses on the Afghanistan war

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Beautifully Presented and Full of Charm

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

Price Reduced as Owner says SELL!

226 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This unique home has plenty to offer for a family, home business, hobbyist or even the opportunity for redevelopment. It is close to all amenities and within the...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

365 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Don't miss this bargain in Norman Gardens with-in walking distance to major shopping, restaurants, hotels, CQU University and just about everything else. Features...

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 NOW $355,000

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

$350,000. BRICK 4 BEDROOM. 2BATHROOMS. DLUG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $350,000

$350,000! The price is incredible! Brand new and rented out for $380 per week. Fenced allotment and beautiful views to the mountains. Adjacent to the Central...

BUY NOW! BRAND NEW DUPLEX. $335,000 EACH.

1 & 2/6 Masters Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 6 4 4 $335,000 each

Top quality, Brand new Duplex’s are in huge demand. Extremely popular for the smart investor. Fantastic for the first home buyer. Great for the retiree. Excellent...

DUPLEX - DOUBLE YOUR INCOME - GREAT INVESTMENT!

1 & 2/3 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 6 4 2 $320,000 each

Each Unit has: - 3 Good Size Bedrooms. - The Main Bedrooms have a spacious ensuite, a separate walk-in robe and split system Air-Conditioning. - Spacious, Open...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.