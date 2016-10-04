Queensland Public Trustee to celebrate centenary

DEATH isn't anyone's favourite topic, but for the staff at Rockhampton Public Trustee, preparing people's wills and administering estates is a daily part of serving the community.

At the height of World War One in 1916, the government voted to create a public curator's office to make wills for Queenslanders at no cost.

This service continues a century on with the Public Trustee now having over one million wills stored in its atmospherically controlled wills bunker.

The Public Trustee of Queensland, Peter Carne said he was proud of the work of the Public Trustee and thrilled with the recognition of his team.

"For 100 years we have remained self-funding, giving back millions to the community each year and helping people in their time of need," Mr Carne said.

"To acknowledge this achievement, our staff are being joined by Deputy Mayor Cr Cherie Rutherford to cut a celebration cake marking 100 years.

"It's wonderful to be able to formally recognise our Rockhampton team during our milestone year and acknowledge the work our predecessors did to establish the vital services we provide to the Queensland community today."

The event will be held at the Criterion Hotel on October 8 at 10.30am.