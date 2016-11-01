Queenslanders reminded to stay safe around water this summer

First swimmers complete a lap at the official opening of the first stage of the World War II Memorial Pool's redevelopment. Rockhampton Southside Pool. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

AS the weather heats up and summer holidays get closer, Queensland residents are being urged to understand pool and swimming safety.

The safety reminder comes after a six-year-old boy was pulled unconscious from a Central Queensland pool over the weekend.

The boy is now in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital after the near-drowning.

Queensland minister for housing and public works Mick de Brenni said teaching children to swim, understanding first aid and having safe pool areas was key to water safety.

"Our state has strong pool safety laws and it's important that all pool-owners make sure that their pools are compliant,” Mr de Brenni said.

"One of the best investments that we can make is teaching our kids to swim from an early age.

"It's also crucial that kids are supervised at all times and that kids and adults alike know what to do in an emergency.”

Mr de Brenni said while the recent Royal Life Saving Society's National Drowning Report showed a decrease in child drownings, it highlighted the need for vigilance when it comes to water safety overall.

"While child drownings have decreased, there has been an overall increase in drownings across Australia.

"No matter how strong you might feel in the water, swimming always comes with risks.

"I can't stress enough how important it is for people to be responsible for safety in the water and that means understanding and avoiding risky situations.

"This is especially the case in rivers and surf which can be unpredictable and conditions can change very quickly.

For further information about Queensland's pool safety compliance, visit qbcc.qld.gov.au or phone the QBCC on 139 333.