34°
News

Queenslanders reminded to stay safe around water this summer

1st Nov 2016 1:05 PM
First swimmers complete a lap at the official opening of the first stage of the World War II Memorial Pool's redevelopment. Rockhampton Southside Pool. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
First swimmers complete a lap at the official opening of the first stage of the World War II Memorial Pool's redevelopment. Rockhampton Southside Pool. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK030212spool6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS the weather heats up and summer holidays get closer, Queensland residents are being urged to understand pool and swimming safety.

The safety reminder comes after a six-year-old boy was pulled unconscious from a Central Queensland pool over the weekend.

The boy is now in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital after the near-drowning.

Queensland minister for housing and public works Mick de Brenni said teaching children to swim, understanding first aid and having safe pool areas was key to water safety.

"Our state has strong pool safety laws and it's important that all pool-owners make sure that their pools are compliant,” Mr de Brenni said.

"One of the best investments that we can make is teaching our kids to swim from an early age.

"It's also crucial that kids are supervised at all times and that kids and adults alike know what to do in an emergency.”

Mr de Brenni said while the recent Royal Life Saving Society's National Drowning Report showed a decrease in child drownings, it highlighted the need for vigilance when it comes to water safety overall.

"While child drownings have decreased, there has been an overall increase in drownings across Australia.

"No matter how strong you might feel in the water, swimming always comes with risks.

"I can't stress enough how important it is for people to be responsible for safety in the water and that means understanding and avoiding risky situations.

"This is especially the case in rivers and surf which can be unpredictable and conditions can change very quickly.

For further information about Queensland's pool safety compliance, visit qbcc.qld.gov.au or phone the QBCC on 139 333.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  summer swimming swim safety

REVEALED: The cheapest suburbs in Rocky to buy a house

REVEALED: The cheapest suburbs in Rocky to buy a house

We've established the cheapest to most expensive suburbs to buy a property in right now - as well as some examples of what's on offer.

Batchfire Resources completes acquisition of Callide Mine

Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce president Andrew Wielandt says the region will benefit greatly from the New Acland coal mine expansion. Photo Contributed

Batchfire CEO says it is "a red-letter day" for the Banana Shire.

MAJOR CRASH: Bruce Hwy chaos in CQ after truck rolls

A truck rolled on the Bruce Hwy south of Rton this morning.

Traffic chaos after truck rolls on Bruce Hwy

A decade of Melbourne Cup fashion

Rachael Finch poses for photos in the parade ring on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday. Nov. 1, 2016. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

10 years of fashion at Melbourne Cup

Local Partners

CQUniversity campus becomes a canvas

Artist hopes to 'startle' people on the campus with artworks

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Outback adventure leads to art trail idea for CQUniversity

BRIGHT IDEA: Artist Bill Gannon with a large mural that was under construction at the CQUniversity North Rockhampton campus but now completed.

Group travelled to outback town and was inspired by art culture

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner's health concern

KENDALL Jenner has been worried about her health because she wakes up and "can't move".

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Rocky club owners come to lock-out time decision

LOCKOUT LAWS: Sergeant Paul Bennett, SNRP President Hamish Hughes and SNRP Secretary/Treasurer Hal Stone at the Safe Night Rockhampton Precinct Inc. general meeting.

Lockout time set to change

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Spacious Master Builder Home with Shed

9 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Quality was not compromised as this was a home crafted by an award winning builder making it the ultimate home for the modern family or the avid entertainer. Set...

The Vendors Are Relocating….. Must Sell

31 Meilland Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 2 NOW $359,000

Solid lowset brick home is being offered. Very well presented and meticulously looked after now is the time to buy. • All bedrooms with fans, built-ins & A/C • Two...

Quiet Location Great First Home!!

39 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Situated only 100m from the Rockhampton Golf Course this family home is very affordable and priced to SELL. Enjoy a beautiful walk to the Botanical Gardens you...

Stunning Gable with 3 Phase Powered Shed

7 Penlington Street, The Range 4700

House 4 3 6 $599,000

This immaculate high-set weatherboard gable home is situated on the corner of Penlington and Henry street The Range. Within walking distance to the St Peter's...

160 Acres With Amazing Views

352 Waroula Road, Stanwell 4702

House 3 1 3 Offers over...

This property offer's you a wonderful opportunity with some acreage near Rockhampton, only 30 minutes to the city. Could you imagine getting back to a peaceful and...

Range Blue Chip Investment

1, 2, 3/34 Wentworth Terrace, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $849,000

Situated in Rockhampton's most sought after location, in an elevated position close to Hospitals and Private Schools is this very private unit complex. You could...

Distinctly Different A Class of its Own

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Sitting in an elevated position this picturesque federation style home exudes warmth and ambience. With beautiful original features this home will delight any...

WHAT A BEAUTY!! Price + Location + Space = Value for money!!

16 Turner Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 3 2 $429,000

If you have always had a love for those Classic Colonial Queenslanders but never found one which is in great condition with everything done so all you need to do...

Why pay RENT? Perfect STARTER!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $220,000

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

Family home in Prime Location!

1 Birch Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 3 $489,000

Large family home with sensational views, room everybody and only one owner. Reduced by $26,000!!! MUST SELL! • 5 spacious bedroom all with loads of storage •...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!