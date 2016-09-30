Queensland's chief health officer lends her support behind communities kicking kilos with local papers

I'D like to congratulate the The Morning Bulletin and the Rockhampton community for their involvement in the Kick the Kilos Initiative.

While the expansion of Queenslanders' waistlines has stabilised over the last couple of years, there are still 2.3 million who are overweight or obese.

That's 64 per cent of the state's adult population.

Typically, becoming overweight or obese happens incrementally; the average young male gains 1.1 kilograms a year, for the average young woman it is just under that at 700 grams. Over 10 years that can add up to 10 kilos, or more.

These small but continual increases often go undetected.

Self-perception is not always reality. In 2014, about one in two adults considered themselves to be an 'acceptable' weight. Of those who thought this, 37 per cent were not actually a healthy weight.

Today more and more Queenslanders are aware that their lifestyle choices are not necessarily healthy. Even among those who are a healthy weight now, there is a realisation some things need to change. Moving more and sitting less is one small change that can add life to your years.

It is wonderful to see local media getting behind their communities, giving them a nudge to get out and get active, even promoting a little friendly rivalry between towns. The Kick the Kilos 12-week challenge is a great community initiative bringing people together to go for a walk or run with their families, neighbours, friends or workmates to boost their physical activity levels.

Being physically active every day has many health and social benefits; including helping us maintain a healthy weight. Initiatives like the Kick the Kilos 12-week challenge encourage and support the community to be more physically active, better connected and ultimately, healthier!

Getting out and moving is about more than burning kilojoules and building muscle; it's also a great way to have fun, catch up with friends and is essential for general health and well-being.

I encourage each and every one of you to get involved and to remember - young eyes are watching.

If you need some further inspiration, try our healthier.happier workouts and recipes available on www.healthier.qld.gov.au

I wish you all the best with the remainder of the challenge - keep kicking those kilos.

Dr Jeannette Young

Queensland's Chief Health Officer