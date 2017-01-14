Queensland's most popular baby name?

THERE has been a shift in the top 10 popular baby names in Queensland between 2015 and 2016, with girl names including Mia, Isla and Evelyn emerging as popular, along with Charlie, Hunter, Lachlan and Mason for the boys.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the most popular baby names lodged through the Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages had slightly changed between 2015 and 2016, but the number one most popular name had not changed for either gender.

"Charlotte was the most popular name given to baby girls in Queensland last year, which was the same in 2015," Mrs D'Ath said.

"Princess Charlotte of Cambridge was born in 2015, this could be a sign her name is still proving to be popular for Queenslanders."

Mrs D'Ath said Oliver was the most popular name for boys, which was also the most popular in 2015.

"In fact, the top three boys' names haven't changed since 2015, with Oliver being the most popular name followed by William in second place and Jack in third."

In 2015, Mia was the fifth most popular baby name for girls, but that stormed up the list to second place in 2016.

Isla and Evelyn were also new top contenders in 2016; these names were not on the 2015 top 10 list.

"It is interesting to see how the trends in baby names change over the years," Mrs D'Ath said.

"People are often curious about what baby names are currently trending - I was curious myself to see if any babies were named Yvette in 2016 and, I have to admit, I was pleased to hear there was one!

"I look forward to seeing what 2017 will bring."