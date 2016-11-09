Races drinking puts driver over the limit

Two glasses of wine were enough to put Candice Tamara Lee Pannett over the limit on October 15.

A FEW drinks at the races cost Candice Tamara Lee Pannett $500 and her licence for three months.

Pannett pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to driving over the no-alcohol limit for provisional licence-holders after a random breath test on Reaney St, Rockhampton on October 15.

The court heard Pannett told police she had two glasses of wine at the races and gave a reading of 0.025.

Pannett said she thought the six hours at the event would be enough time for the alcohol to leave her system, describing her decision to drive as "very silly”.