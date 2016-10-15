Rachael hosts breast night in for cancer awareness

Pink women cut-outs adorn the lawn in the Ipswich Mall to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of breast screening. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times IPS141011DOLL14G

TOMORROW, Gracemere local Rachael Duggan will show her support for locals affected by women's cancers by getting the girls together for a night in!

Ms Duggan will host a Girls' Night In on Sunday, October 16 from 2pm at The Edge Apartment Hotel (102 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton) in support of Cancer Council Queensland.

More than 30 ladies, and a few men, are expected to attend for an afternoon of fundraising and fun.

Girls' Night In is an opportunity for locals to get their friends together to give hope to the one in six Queensland women diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer in their lifetime.

Ms Duggan invited locals to attend in support of the cause.

"It's going to be a great afternoon, fundraising to help all women who have been affected by breast or gynaecological cancer," she said.

"This is my first time hosting an event - when I heard about the campaign I thought it was the perfect opportunity to get my friends together and do something to give back.

"We all know of people touched by cancer - I've had many colleagues and friends affected."

Tickets to the Girls' Night In are $25 per person and can be purchased from The Edge Apartment Hotel or by phoning Ms Duggan on 0438 785 400.

For more information, or to donate, visit qld.cancercouncilfund-

raising.org.au/RDuggan.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said Queenslanders who hosted a Girls' Night In made a big difference in the fight against cancer.

"Girls' Night In events can be as big or small as you would like - simply spend a night in with your girlfriends and donate what you would have spent on a night out to Cancer Council Queensland," Ms Clift said.

Around 3000 Queensland women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. and about 1000 are diagnosed with an ovarian, cervical, vaginal, vulva or uterine cancer.

Visit girlsnightin.com.au.