RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Service is busy during festive season

HORRIFIC: The wreckage from a single vehicle crash on Port Alma Rd, Bajool, in August 2015.

IT doesn't matter which emergency organisation the person belongs to, they all have the same answer to this question - what are the worst accidents to attend?

They all answer any motor vehicle accidents involving children are the worst.

And it wasn't any different for RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service senior airman Nathan Triffett.

With the rescue service called out more than 10 times during the last festive season (December 24 to January 5), it's not surprising the 10-person team are prepared for a busy period.

"Over the festive period, certainly our tasks do increase with the amount of people that visit the region, particular down along the coast,” Mr Triffett said.

"There's a lot of people there heading out on their boats.

"We are certainly expecting a busy period of time, however if we leave the aircraft parked up in the hanger, that's a good result also.”

He said it's not just boat rescues over the festive season, "it's a variety”.

"In the last 10 years, I've attended numerous amounts of serious motor vehicle accidents and any time that kids are involved is certainly the worst accidents you can attend to,” Mr Triffett said.

He said one of the worst accidents he has attended in Central Queensland was the single-vehicle crash on Port Alma Rd on August 11, 2015, where a man in his late 40s was killed, a 24-year-old man had one leg amputated and a 38-year-old sustained a broken ankle.

The accident occurred about 3pm, 500 metres from their work site of Pacific Salt Pty Ltd, when the white Holden Commodore they were in veered off the road and struck a power pole.

"That was a horrible one,” Mr Triffett said.

"It was a traumatic one.”

He said despite having attend so many crash scenes throughout the course of the past 10 years, there was still a bit of a shock for crewmen when they arrive at scenes.

"However, you are there to do a job, you are there to help. You can't change what's happened, so you are just there to help.

"You go through the motions - get the patient loaded and get them to hospital as quick as possible.

"Once we come back, we talk it all up as a crew. Make sure everyone is fine and everything.

"It doesn't matter what task we do, as soon as we are back, we will talk about the task.”