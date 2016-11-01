Radar shows thunderstorms in Central Queensland

This BOM map shows a thunderstorm moving eastwards from Biloela towards the coast as at 6.40pm.

THE SKIES over Biloela have darkened, with flashes of lightning cracking as a storm moves eastward over the Central Queensland town.

The Bureau of Meteorology shows a storm system travelling eastward over the Biloela, bringing with it steady rainfalls across a 10-minute period, dropping about 4mm of rain as of 6.30pm.

Wind gusts reached their peak for the day at 43kmh at 6pm.

Though the Bureau have not issued a warning for Central Queensland, the radar shows a system moving towards the coast.

Light falls have registered across Westwood heading east towards Rockhampton.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Damian Ousley yesterday said to brace for humid days as we enter November, with Atypical spring weather bringing unusual trough-line activity.

He said there was a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the Capricornia district over the coming week, but advised not to expect any "tremendous rain” with falls varying from 1-8mm depending on the "unpredictable path” of the thunderstorms.