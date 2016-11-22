Radio jocks commit to Kicking the Kilos

GET SET, GO: SEA FM's Pinky and Banksy ready to take part in the final weeks of The Morning Bulletin's Kick the Kilos campaign.

SEA FM's Banksy and Pinky are about to step a foot outside their comfort zone.

While Chris "Banksy” Banks and Shannon "Pinky” Neven are in decent shape leading up to Christmas, they both admit to wanting to shed a few pounds.

They have come on board with The Morning Bulletin's Kick the Kilos campaign and are inviting Central Queensland to take part.

Next Monday morning, the pair will be out of the studio and hitting the street for a live broadcast while they walk, with fitness app Strava recording their steps.

"It is starting to get a bit heavy around the edges and this way we can shed a few and rack up some kilometres,” Banksy said.

"It is time to get our butts into gear and hopefully get the rest of CQ to do it with us.

"I am not genuinely a fit, outdoors kind of guy. What is outside? I like to be locked in my man cave or in the studio.

"But we plan to go basically across both bridges and loop around. It is about 5 kilometres around but we are hoping to do at least two laps.”

Pinky considers herself to be in better shape than her airwaves partner but wants them both to be "breathless” by the end.

"I do like to think about my health and fitness. I do a bit of cycling, running and swimming, I'm not very fit but I do like to dabble,” she said.

"We figure get the running shoes, sunnies and sunscreen on and get outside. It is more productive then sitting on our butts for three hours.

"We would love CQ to come and walk along the Fitzroy River and Goondoon St on Monday.

"The whole show will be coming down with a few guests and we are hoping to get an appearance from mayor Margaret Strelow.”

The walk will hit the pavement at 5am next Monday, with regular water stops and a chance to win a Fitbit along the way.

For Banksy, helping the Beef City overtake Mackay, is his main goal. It will be tough though as Rockhampton trail by almost 2,700kms.

"We have to beat Mackay. So we want as many people down there next Monday as possible.”