Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's but now the old railway station is going to be a vital part of the town's future after it was announced yesterday the historical listed site would be refurbished and create part of a new town square.

Yesterday Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig announced the 2.83 ha site in Normanby St had fallen back into the hands of Queensland Rail after it had been privately owned for a number of years.

And now the site will have a new lease on life as the State Government and Livingstone council work closely together, along with members of the community with a number of community consultations, to redevelop the site into a prime piece of commercial and residential property in the Yeppoon CBD.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said he was over the moon to have the opportunity to hit the reset button on a project he had originally been interested back in 2006.

"There's an opportunity for us to hit the reset button on the original agreement that was reached with the state government back in 2006 for a master plan redevelopment of this very special and unique piece of land for our town centre,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The intent will to be have a mixed use complex with commercial and residential features but one of the key outcomes will be the refurbishment of the historic rail station and hopefully the creation of a town square in this location.

"It will be a self funding project, the value of the land here is probably in excess of $5 million so I believe this will be a pilot for our region and something that will be develop over a five to ten year period.”

Economic Development Queensland has agreed to take over from Queensland Rail and will be working with the local council to refurbish the site with community engagement and contributions.

Councillor Ludwig said he was looking forward to hearing ideas from the community.

"There'd been a lot of consultation about what people would like to see on this site, one was the refurbishment of the old station and platform but that doesn't mean there can't be a nice little coffee shop here too and a commercial hub,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Obviously there would need to be some parkland content in that too. We're looking for mixed use and also an opportunity for residential in the form of affordable unit developments that would activate our CBD. Obviously with a site like this we'd be suggesting to go out to national tender and ensure everyone gets to have their say.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga knows all too well how important the precinct is to the Capricorn Coast locals.

"I get emails and calls about this site weekly, I know how much this site is loved by the community,” Mrs Lauga said.

"This land is prime Yeppoon CBD land and the site is a much loved community asset so it's wonderful it will be refurbished for community use.

"A development of this size in the Yeppoon CBD will be a game changer, it will create jobs, grow the economy and actually change the face of Yeppoon. I'm really interested to hear what the community will come up with when they get the chance to have their say.”