Raising the bar for our health and fitness

Matty Holdsworth | 26th Sep 2016 4:01 PM
Rockhampton personal trainer Ben Zurvas.
Rockhampton personal trainer Ben Zurvas. Matty Holdsworth

BEN Zurvas would be forgiven for dreading the sound of his alarm clock at 4.30am.

It's not that he enjoys the feeling but he is motivated by his job and likes to hit the ground running, coffee in hand for one of his 45 weekly personal training sessions.

The Morning Bulletin asked the question and the public have responded, emphatically, for Ben.

1151 people voted in the online poll last week for the best PT in the region, Ben received 237 of the votes.

"It is definitely very humbling and pretty relieving,” Ben, who operates out of Goodlife Health Centre, said.

"I've only been doing this job for about 19 months so it is nice to know I am doing well.

"I look at personal training from a holistic point of view, not the regular way. By taking a wider approach from doing different courses really helps my sessions.

"My weeks are pretty full on, I have over 30 clients but I am doing a job I love doing.”

Ben is still a student of fitness and regular takes time aside from his duties to enhance his own knowledge, which in turn aids his clients.

While he and his company Ben's Fitness and Conditioning, doesn't have a niche client base, there are two areas he takes the most pride from helping.

"I work with a wide range. I haven't gone to university but I done a lot of external study in Sydney on movement functions, massage courses, and performance programs for athletes,” he said.

"A lot of the study I have done really helps to improve an athletes performance and take them to that next level.

"I also like to work with people who find themselves tired all the time. Whether it is changing their diet or finding something they are or aren't doing.

"My clients are really happy with what I do which is the main thing.”

Ben wished to express his gratitude for everyone who took the time out to vote for him.

The Morning Bulletin is all for getting in shape for summer and through fitness app Strava can help you kick the kilos.

The aim is to run or walk as many kilometres as you can over 12 weeks, all pooled into one group.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland, fitness, goodlife health clubs, kick the kilos, personal training, rockhampton

