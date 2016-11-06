37°
Rare luxury Rockhampton home attracts high offers from buyers across Qld

Matty Holdsworth | 6th Nov 2016 3:45 PM
LASHINGS OF LUXURY: 3 Henry St, The Range has captured the attention of buyers all over Australia after recently entering the Rockhampton property market through Professionals Real Estate.
Alicia Harvey

IN THE last few months, three properties in The Range have gone for over $700,000. Now another is set to join that elite list.

While he couldn't reveal the exact figure he was expecting, Professionals real estate agent Noel Livingston believes it is the pick of the bunch.

Primely located at 3 Henry St, The Range, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom luxury home is for sale by offers by way of purchase.

Henry St while small and sleepy, has that exclusivity about it. It is rare that homes are sold here.

Noel said the house had been recently fully renovated but vitally it's retained its heritage style.

"It is a complete reno. The top floor is the original house, the main living area and the whole bottom floor is absolutely brand new and it all keeps that traditional style,” Noel said.

"I don't know for sure but I'd estimate the house was built in the 1920s or 30s. But what you have now is a completely new project where old meets new. It is right up there with the best of them.

"One problem with The Range is that it is hard to get a level allotment. But this one is level.

"Henry St is one of my favourites. It is a sleepy street and nice and wide. There have been great sales just across the road recently but this one is significantly better than those.”

Noel Livingston.
Contributed

Adding to the home's prestige is a studio out the back, essentially a luxury "granny flat”.

Noel said the whole package was designed for a large family.

"I dislike the term 'granny flat' for this, because it is so much better than that,” he said.

"When they did the renovations, all six of them lived in the studio, so it is too good too be a 'granny flat'.

"The whole place is tailor-made for families with kids. The studio would be wonderful for an older child or parents.

"Everything in the house is designed to overlook the pool and the back. It is just an amazing package.”

