29°
News

Readers discuss high fuel prices in CQ

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 4th Oct 2016 6:29 AM
FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FUEL thefts are a huge problem for Central Queensland businesses, according to two organisations. And one says this is the cause of the high fuel prices in the region.

RACQ last week released figures showing the number of fuel thefts in each Queensland Police region for last year and up until August this year.

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Frazer said the economic climate in the region at the moment was linked to the huge problem across the region of fuel drive offs.

"To maintain their profit margins, the only way they can counter this problem is to raise the price of fuel,” he said.

"In essence, one of the reasons for the disparity in our fuel prices from other regions is that we, the consumer, are subsidising the thieves who engage in this practice.”

Peter Thomson

Sick of being told by workers they don't set the price. Of course they don't, but for 12 months fuel in Rockhampton has been at least 9c/l dearer than Moranbah and Dysart. They are just robbing us in Rockhampton area

Cindy Kay

Was 1.12 in gladdy other day...

Mitchell Breed

12 months... try 10 years.

Jeff Geering

I agree Harry Tonkin. I am referring to diesel pricing. I travel from bundy to cairns regularly. South of Gladstone the price drops by as much as 12cents. Head north to say Bowen and the price is 21 cents less. $1.08 in Bowen while rocky was $1.29. No reason other than price collusion. I witnessed it first hand when I worked in the industry. Mystery phone calls from other servos to check price boards, drive by to check prices and then prices set accordingly. Terminal price drops were not passed on. Excessive margins. The whole industry needs investigating!!!

Ken Parsons

Does this also mean that there are more thefts of the higher octane fuels as they have gone from about 4c/L higher to what is it now about 20c/L higher?

There's unemployment in the Fraser coast region and they're about 12c/L cheaper than up here.

Sounds like a political answer from RACQ. Are they being paid to spin it this way???

Wayne Laverty

Here in Mooloolah we pay average 10 cents a litre less than Nambour and Caloundra,. Our little servo must be doing it really hard to be able to do this for less, Does Gladstone still recieve fuel in port, if so ,Rockhampton is closer than we are to Brisbane, so by rights Rockhampton should be cheaper,. Its a rort and tbe richer get richer and we know the rest .

Haleigh Cawthra

We are in airlie beach atm & 96.8cpl for diesel. Rocky is such a rip!! Before went on holidays 2 weeks ago I filled up there for 125.9. It's a joke!!!

Kelvin Ator Minnis

Holy crap! I was there 4 days ago and it sure wasnt that cheap. Cheapest fuel ive found in our area is gladdy caltex

Greg Tarlington

What a croc ! Gold coast & logan have more fuel theft but their prices are lower than Rocky....take your hand off it !

Krystle Charmaine Adams Casey

1.17. last monday in gin gin 1.19. in sunshine coast last week come back to Rocky and 1.27.-1.29.

Eddie Doherty

Really .....It does not explain why Rockhampton is 16c per litre dearer than Gladstone ......

Wayne Tarin

What a load of BS

306 retailers x 100L fuel average X $1.50 average price = $45.9k loss across the whole of CQ?

What a joke!

Are they not covered by business insurance to claim theft?

Even putting up the the price a few cents they would be raking in much more money than they lost.

It's a full on Con!

Matt Dicinoski

Why not prepay for fuel or take a preauthorisation from a card first? Works in the states and fuel is cheaper here than water back home.

Alex Robertson

If there is such a problem, deal with it but don't slug the motorist for it..

Brett Tregilles

Let's see the evidence of this claim, utter nonsense I suspect.

Aaron Johnston

hahahahahahahahahahahaha i know a servo in town that pays tradies with fuel n rides it of as fuel theft lol

Tony Iverson

Drive and fill up in the area's that are cheapest ? Simple's

Leesa Tomlinson

Can't stop laughing united e10 had been 1.22 whislt down at tario 1.06 fuel has to be shipped same distance. We are just being ripped off

Andrew Daley

Honestly, how does theft drive up the price of fuel?

Andrew Daley

Looking at the statistics the Gold Coast appears to have similar percentages of thefts (maybe lower as I do not have the data) but they are cheaper than us here. Regulation may not be the answer but national fuel setting sees appealing else you end up with multi-tier society. Fuel is a commodity but for lots of people it is a necessity. Without it who would come and be here. When it is cheaper and easier to live say in Gold Coast.

Monica Mann

Oh what a joke!!!

Sarah Thomson

Because no one speaks up! We just pay for it!

Malcolm Howie

What a load of crock.

Matt Loth

99 c out side of Ipswich

Amanda Robinson

30 something cents More a litre at home

Tan M Perry

cause there greedy grubs ....
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  fuel costs, petrol prices

Time to lather on the sunscreen in Rocky and Cap Coast

Time to lather on the sunscreen in Rocky and Cap Coast

WEATHER: Temperatures set to peak on Sunday, check out the forecast to help plan your week ahead.

Readers discuss high fuel prices in CQ

Haleigh Cawthra - We are in airlie beach atm & 96.8cpl for diesel.

Legal centre fears for future amid talk of cuts

UNCERTAINTY: CQLS solicitor Flora Wellington, Labor Senator for Queensland Christ Ketter, CQUniversity student Justin French and CQLS vice-president Wayne Jones met in Rockhampton to discuss proposed funding cuts to the centre.

Frontline legal service already forced to turn away hundreds

Queensland Public Trustee to celebrate centenary

No Caption

The service has over one million wills stored in a bunker

Local Partners

Readers discuss high fuel prices in CQ

Peter Thomson - They are just robbing us in Rockhampton area

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Queensland Public Trustee to celebrate centenary

No Caption

The service has over one million wills stored in a bunker

WHAT’S ON: Your guide to the long weekend in CQ

Zombies will be on the loose at Rockhampton Regional Library for the zombie apocalypse on Saturday.

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered.

Latest deals and offers

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

GALLERY: Movie buffs check out Manhattan Short Film festival

Mark and Jenny Healy, along with Gina and Chris Horton.

Rocky movie buffs attend short film festival

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

Better Living By Design

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 NOW $355,000

See for yourself the affordable way to live comfortably in these near new freestanding townhouses. • Stylish modern façade and quality finish throughout • Sleek...

Reduced to Meet the Market!

4 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 Price By...

Nestled in the heart of Yeppoon is this newly renovated home oozing character, style & charm! With polished timber floorboards, and a vintage style kitchen with...

3 Bedroom Plus Office and Sparkling Pool

28 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $369,000

If you have been looking for a home for all of the family to enjoy close to major shopping, private and public schools and Rockhampton's air-port this home is a...

Inviting Family Home with Plus Size bedrooms!

2 Nardoo Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $419,000

With summer just around the corner now is the perfect time to snap up this great family home with sparkling in-ground pool and a huge entertainment area! The kids...

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

365 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Don't miss this bargain in Norman Gardens with-in walking distance to major shopping, restaurants, hotels, CQU University and just about everything else. Features...

Ready to Renovate Walk to the Base Hospital

114 North Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This classic Gable Home is in solid condition and has all of the features you require in a renovator: Weatherboard exterior with tongue and groove walls inside...

Quality Quality Quality

401/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 2 $395,000

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Lowset Block Home Close to Hospital

9 Vyner Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This lowset block home is located only a short walk to the Rockhampton Hospital and in a No through quiet little street on the top of Wandal. With 3 bedrooms and a...

Contemporary Classic In Quiet No Through Street

277 Elphinstone Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This classic split level brick and chamferboard home is located in the quiet end of Elphinstone Street surrounded by other well maintained homes. This home is...

The Perfect Family Home with In-Ground Pool

40 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 1 2 $360,000

An amazing large family home that is within walking distance to the Rockhampton Hospital, Co-Ed Grammar, Girls Grammar and The Crescent Lagoon Primary School. The...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.