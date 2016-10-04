Readers discuss high fuel prices in CQ

FUEL thefts are a huge problem for Central Queensland businesses, according to two organisations. And one says this is the cause of the high fuel prices in the region.

RACQ last week released figures showing the number of fuel thefts in each Queensland Police region for last year and up until August this year.

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Frazer said the economic climate in the region at the moment was linked to the huge problem across the region of fuel drive offs.

"To maintain their profit margins, the only way they can counter this problem is to raise the price of fuel,” he said.

"In essence, one of the reasons for the disparity in our fuel prices from other regions is that we, the consumer, are subsidising the thieves who engage in this practice.”

Peter Thomson

Sick of being told by workers they don't set the price. Of course they don't, but for 12 months fuel in Rockhampton has been at least 9c/l dearer than Moranbah and Dysart. They are just robbing us in Rockhampton area

Cindy Kay

Was 1.12 in gladdy other day...

Mitchell Breed

12 months... try 10 years.

Jeff Geering

I agree Harry Tonkin. I am referring to diesel pricing. I travel from bundy to cairns regularly. South of Gladstone the price drops by as much as 12cents. Head north to say Bowen and the price is 21 cents less. $1.08 in Bowen while rocky was $1.29. No reason other than price collusion. I witnessed it first hand when I worked in the industry. Mystery phone calls from other servos to check price boards, drive by to check prices and then prices set accordingly. Terminal price drops were not passed on. Excessive margins. The whole industry needs investigating!!!

Ken Parsons

Does this also mean that there are more thefts of the higher octane fuels as they have gone from about 4c/L higher to what is it now about 20c/L higher?

There's unemployment in the Fraser coast region and they're about 12c/L cheaper than up here.

Sounds like a political answer from RACQ. Are they being paid to spin it this way???

Wayne Laverty

Here in Mooloolah we pay average 10 cents a litre less than Nambour and Caloundra,. Our little servo must be doing it really hard to be able to do this for less, Does Gladstone still recieve fuel in port, if so ,Rockhampton is closer than we are to Brisbane, so by rights Rockhampton should be cheaper,. Its a rort and tbe richer get richer and we know the rest .

Haleigh Cawthra

We are in airlie beach atm & 96.8cpl for diesel. Rocky is such a rip!! Before went on holidays 2 weeks ago I filled up there for 125.9. It's a joke!!!

Kelvin Ator Minnis

Holy crap! I was there 4 days ago and it sure wasnt that cheap. Cheapest fuel ive found in our area is gladdy caltex

Greg Tarlington

What a croc ! Gold coast & logan have more fuel theft but their prices are lower than Rocky....take your hand off it !

Krystle Charmaine Adams Casey

1.17. last monday in gin gin 1.19. in sunshine coast last week come back to Rocky and 1.27.-1.29.

Eddie Doherty

Really .....It does not explain why Rockhampton is 16c per litre dearer than Gladstone ......

Wayne Tarin

What a load of BS

306 retailers x 100L fuel average X $1.50 average price = $45.9k loss across the whole of CQ?

What a joke!

Are they not covered by business insurance to claim theft?

Even putting up the the price a few cents they would be raking in much more money than they lost.

It's a full on Con!

Matt Dicinoski

Why not prepay for fuel or take a preauthorisation from a card first? Works in the states and fuel is cheaper here than water back home.

Alex Robertson

If there is such a problem, deal with it but don't slug the motorist for it..

Brett Tregilles

Let's see the evidence of this claim, utter nonsense I suspect.

Aaron Johnston

hahahahahahahahahahahaha i know a servo in town that pays tradies with fuel n rides it of as fuel theft lol

Tony Iverson

Drive and fill up in the area's that are cheapest ? Simple's

Leesa Tomlinson

Can't stop laughing united e10 had been 1.22 whislt down at tario 1.06 fuel has to be shipped same distance. We are just being ripped off

Andrew Daley

Honestly, how does theft drive up the price of fuel?

Andrew Daley

Looking at the statistics the Gold Coast appears to have similar percentages of thefts (maybe lower as I do not have the data) but they are cheaper than us here. Regulation may not be the answer but national fuel setting sees appealing else you end up with multi-tier society. Fuel is a commodity but for lots of people it is a necessity. Without it who would come and be here. When it is cheaper and easier to live say in Gold Coast.

Monica Mann

Oh what a joke!!!

Sarah Thomson

Because no one speaks up! We just pay for it!

Malcolm Howie

What a load of crock.

Matt Loth

99 c out side of Ipswich

Amanda Robinson

30 something cents More a litre at home

Tan M Perry

cause there greedy grubs ....