30°
News

Readers, pollies react to news same-sex couples can adopt

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 3rd Nov 2016 10:22 AM
READERS have had mixed reaction to news same-sex couples and singles in Queensland can now adopt children.
READERS have had mixed reaction to news same-sex couples and singles in Queensland can now adopt children. Paul Braven GLA311215BABY

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

READERS have had mixed reaction to news same-sex couples and singles in Queensland can now adopt children.

The new legislation, Adoption and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2016, was passed in State Parliament last night.

READ MORE:

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga spoke in parliament in support of the Bill, outlining her own family's experience with adoption.

"When I was a child, my aunty and uncle, Peter and Mandy, or affectionately known by my family as Aunty Diddy and Uncle Pongy, adopted four beautiful children, my cousins, Edwin, Ingrid, Alex and Vanessa, from Columbia," Mrs Lauga said.

"My Aunt Mandy and Uncle Peter are two people full of love and they love family.

"They have always been there for me throughout my life and loved me like their own daughter.

"They had a deep desire to have a family of their own, so they chose to adopt Edwin, Ingrid, Alex and Vanessa from Colombia and raise them in Australia.

"Edwin, Ingrid, Alex and Vanessa are my cousins, and they were raised by loving, dedicated parents.

"Mandy and Peter were also active foster carers and their foster children Melinda and Julie, also my cousins, were raised with the same love and affection. It was wonderful having adopted cousins from Colombia. I learned a lot from them.

"I support same-sex couples and adopted children having the same opportunity to be a family.

"We understand that, although we are not blood related, the love and respect we hold for another one is what makes us a family because blood does not define family."

Read her full speech here: Brittany Lauga on new adoption legislation

Meanwhile, most readers supported the changes to the legislation with a few comments saying they didn't support the move.

Tiziana Piper - GREAT NEWS!!! More loving & commited homes available for children! ❤⭐

Kathryn Mansfield - Oh yay! A sad day for the rights of the victims .... the voiceless children'? Doesn't natural right to both a Mum & Dad even matter?

Megan Lester - Doesn't a child in the foster system or who has been put up for adoption have the right to a loving home regardless of anything else????

Belinda Buckenham - I'm fairly certain if I was a child being bounced from house to house I would prefer to be adopted regardless of the gender of the perspective parents but that's just my opinion. Let's not forget the reason so many children are in care is in most cases because they are not safe with their heterosexual parents...

Kathryn Mansfield - Yes they do deserve a forever family just as much as they deserve both a mum and a dad wherever possible.

Becky B Bowen - Lady be gone!!! Its 2016 not 1950s

Very true Belinda !!!

Belinda Buckenham - Children deserve a safe, loving home regardless of the gender of those raising them. The number of children in care and at danger in this country is epidemic. We are seeing more than ever children leaving home and sleeping on the streets to escape the violence because our system is failing them. If it's between a child being raised by violent drug addicts or gay parents it's a no brainer. Kids deserve the best and that is love and safety.

Becky B Bowen - 100%!!!! i hope ppl who r against this come back gay in there next life!!!

The ones that conplain probably dont do anythint to help these bad situations....foster carers are always needed!

Naomi Crager - Don't blame the gay couples. They aren't the ones having all the kids they can't look after.

Tamara Mills - You do realise how many one parent families there are these days

Ric Simon - You should read the transcript from Qld parliament about this a debate. You will read really positive stories and experiences from real life people.

Sandee Pryceless - I dare you to say that to a child who has 2 dads or 2 mums. They're not victims, they're children being loved. It would seem that the heterosexual couples are the only ones raising hatred against the LGBT and their families.

Nicole Lychee - Yep, thanks for that Kathryn, I come from a two mum family, I do actually have a voice and a voice that says I am definitely not a victim, I would say in fact the opposite- very lucky that I have two strong, supportive people (regardless of their gender or sexuality) in my life.

Also from a perspective from someone who has worked in a role that supported adults who grew up in out of home care, there absolutely is victims of the foster care and adoption system in Australia- but if we are looking at who to blame it is the Australian government for under funding and under supporting the sector and let's be real, how about we face towards churches who committed systematic and ongoing abuse to a whole generation of Australians- many of whom have done very little to even begin to compensate these people nor have they entered into any real attempt to prosecute the perpetrators. All of which I imagine what done under the name of 'natural rights' and 'good for the child'.

Tara Maskell - Christian Maskell we may get to become parents after all

Lynda Edwards - Hopefully it will give a lot of abandoned children loving homes and families.

Alec Madara - Jesse Harris-Loader see this is why I get confused! So fostering was legal but adoption wasn't evidently.

Alf Canendo - Boys and girls need a mum and dad but only adults opinions matter.....

Jess Princess Trathen - About time!

Ammie Andrews - If someone has a safe home and love to give why not!! ❤❤❤❤

Alf Canendo - Oh no

Taylah Radel - Why oh no?

Michelle Harman - Oh no more children will find a loving home and have a wonderful childhood.

Jacki Tuckerware - Wake up to love Alf. That's a bit rude and old fashioned.

Latesha Perkins - Oh yes!

Karyn Hiko-Robinson - Definitely oh yes!!!!

Mae Denison - Best News I heard for a while

Tara Renee - About time !!

Elizabeth Ung - Long over due

Gayle Griffin - Awesome news!!! About time!!

Noni Maree - There are so many children in the world including Australian children stuck in foster care that straight parents neglected and/or abandoned. Our kids need loving parents regardless of gender or sexuality. I congratulate this government for standing up and making a difference. Now we need marriage equality without a costly plebiside.

Shane Whitmey - You and Chris can adopt me

Jason Hunter - Can 2 staight blokes adopt a child?

Becky B Bowen - It says singles aswell. So a single straight bloke could.

Jason Hunter - Oh ok thats fair

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adoption editors picks family parenting same-sex couples

REVEALED: What's happening at Kershaw Gardens

REVEALED: What's happening at Kershaw Gardens

MORE than $4 million has been spent to date remediating Kershaw Gardens from the disastrous effects of Cyclone Marcia and there is still plenty more work to do.

Readers, pollies react to news same-sex couples can adopt

READERS have had mixed reaction to news same-sex couples and singles in Queensland can now adopt children.

Most readers supported the changes to the legislation

Two sustain injuries in crash in south Rockhampton

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash between a truck and a car on Gladstone Rd.

Emergency services responding

Darkc3ll's haunting sound

MOSH FOR DANIEL: Darkc3ll will perform at the Mosh For Daniel Festival next month in support of The Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

Darkc3ll visit Rocky on national tour after album relase

Local Partners

Artists inspired by landscapes of Australia and Vietnam

Entitled From Australia to Vietnam, the hand crafted pieces by potter Gill Whitworth were inspired by a trip she had to Vietnam.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Nippers' first competition of the season

TEAM EFFORT: Queensland Country team members, back (from left) Jack Newton, Zac Paskin, Kayla Osborne, Natalie Cumming (chaperone) and Kade Gourdie. Front, Caitlyn Goudie, and rosie Sattler.

Yeppoon wins eight members in Queensland Country team

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

TAYLOR Swift has been named Forbes magazine's highest-paid woman in music for 2016.

Darkc3ll's haunting sound

MOSH FOR DANIEL: Darkc3ll will perform at the Mosh For Daniel Festival next month in support of The Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

Darkc3ll visit Rocky on national tour after album relase

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles records video message for terminally ill fan

What's on the big screen this week

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge makes its local debut.

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Lowset Brick + Big Shed

29 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $345,000

First home buyers best buy, centrally located close to schools, only moments away from Stockland’s or Redhill Homemaker’s centre. This home offers it all: - 3...

Style and Space in Brilliant Location!

13 Seanna Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

You’ll love the easy living in this modern home with a sweeping entertaining patio and separate media room. Relax, entertain and soak up the lifestyle in this...

Owners Have Moved Interstate!

4 Lilydale Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you like a quiet family friendly neighbourhood and the cul-de-sac lifestyle 4 Lilydale Close will make the perfect family home! A sophisticated open plan...

RENOVATOR ON PRESTIGIOUS LUCK AVENUE, 759M2 ALLOTMENT. $195,000

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $185,000

This quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for you. Catch and enjoy the...

Prime Riverside Home Site!

34 Bellbird Drive, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Located at 34 Bellbird Drive is this superb easy to build on ... $199,000

Located at 34 Bellbird Drive is this superb easy to build on 2,359 m2 home site with a generous 30 m frontage. This block has town water, power, phone and sewer.

Amazing 5 Bed Brick Family Home On 977m2 In Frenchville - $529,000

5 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $529,000

What wonderful tranquility, privacy and cool comfortable living as well as stunning city and panoramic views. Perfectly positioned in a quiet, elevated, cul de...

Beautiful Brick Home in a Tranquil Setting

8 O'Shanesy Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $315,000

This gorgeous lowset brick and Tiled roof home has 3 built-in and air-conditioned bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite. The home has been repainted...

Stunning Gable With Sensational Deck In Frenchville!

427 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Everything your family is looking for in a Fabulous Gable Family Home in Frenchville - amazing old world charm and character combined perfectly with ultra modern...

Fantastic buying at only $375,000 Neg

12 Jacaranda Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000 Neg

Affordable four bedroom home perfectly positioned in Norman Gardens with easy access to the University, major shopping centres and schools. -Large a/c open plan...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!