Ready 24 expands business

BUSINESS READY: Ready 24 Gym owner Nissa Ramm opened the new gym facility over the weekend.

YEPPOON'S Nissa Ramm has always been passionate about the fitness industry.

As co-owner of Ready 24 Gym in Yeppoon she loves nothing more than seeing others living a healthy and happy lifestyle.

Nissa and husband Mike have owned the local gym for the last six years but, as membership grew their premises became too small.

On the weekend they opened the doors to the gym's new home.

The custom built gym isn't far from their previous location in Fairfax Court, only a few metres to be exact.

Nissa said she and her husband wanted to offer clients more services and give them a quality area to work out, in the same accessible location.

"We've literally moved next door into a bigger and better facility,” she said.

"We've been trading in Yeppoon for the last six years and we found ourselves in a position to expand and offer more services such as child minding, a cafe where our clients can socialise after a session or a class and also offer a variety of group fitness classes.

"These days a lot more is expected from a gym so full service is pretty important, and being a family run business with two kids of our own we know how important it is to offer a service like child minding.

"We also wanted to have a cafe which is called The Gym Cafe where our clients and also members of the public can hang out or buy some post-workout meals before their session.

"Another big thing is group fitness classes.

"I think group classes are a key aspect of gyms.

"We've got 30 classes a week to suit everyone and we even have a class called Insanity Live which is the only class of its type offered in Queensland.

"My husband is one of only two instructors in Australia who do this class so I think it will be quite popular.”

The local mother-of-two said the weekend was a "soft” opening of the new gym with a grand opening to follow in a couple of weeks.

"The opening over the weekend went exceptionally well,” Nissa said.

"We met lots of new people keen to improve their quality of life and become fit and healthy. Feedback was extremely positive with lots of comments that this is what Yeppoon needed.

"The look and feel of the gym were the biggest compliments and we saw a few hundred people through the door which was great.”