Real estate on the upswing

ROCKHAMPTON'S real estate market is on the upswing.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate agent Neale Crow yesterday said the region's residential rental vacancy rate had improved markedly (since 6.5% in the June quarter results) and there was a jump in people buying homes.

"We have seen the start of the market stabilising due to the fact we have seen the rent vacancy rate drop to 4.5%,” he said.

While the rental market continues to tighten, a comparison of what renters get for their money in the Rockhampton region versus Brisbane reveals a startling difference in quality.

For example, in the $500-$600 per week bracket, renters can get a five-bedroom house with two bathrooms and three garages in Yeppoon.

However, in Paddington, renters can expect to live in a three-bedroom house with one bathroom and one garage.

This reflected the continued strong demand for rental property in the south-east corner where Brisbane's vacancy rate for the June quarter was 2.5%, Ipswich 1.1%, Toowoomba 2.3% and Sunshine Coast 1.2%.

Mr Crow said the improvement in Rockhampton vacancy rates coincided with a lift in property sales.

"We have also seen an increase in volume in sales compared to previous years,” Mr Crow said.

"People are more willing to buy again.”

Mr Crow said 2007 was the last real estate peak in Rockhampton and that it had been fairly stable since then.

Mr Crow pointed out that levels of coal productivity and exports increasing were helping to rebuild confidence in the residential market.

Meanwhile property valuers Herron Todd White in its Month in Review for October reported most people buying Rockhampton houses were owner occupiers looking for either a first home or upgrading under favourable buyer conditions with record low interest rates and affordable housing prices.

"These buyers, whether they are first or subsequent home buyers, are drawn to well priced and well presented dwellings, ready to live in with no renovations or repairs required,” HTW said.

"Price points vary considerably for this active market sector, but we are typically seeing first home buyers at prices up to about $300,000 and upgraders from $400,000, depending on their financial backing.”