REAVEALED: Four prime Rocky properties for sale

74 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City - $5M

A prestigious office complex on the Rockhampton riverfront has hit the commercial property market.

The multi-storey commerical office complex is located on Victoria Parade across from the Pilbeam Theatre and boasts international tenants including Rabo Bank.

The complex also features underground car parking.

379 Yaamba Rd, Rockhampton City - $4.5M

Melanie Plane

One of Rockhampton's busiest shopping complexes could be yours for less than $5M.

The shopping centre, located on Yaamba Rd, has an annual passing rent above $450,000 per annum and boasts an abundance of car parking with excellent access.

Tenants include Tackle World, Pizza Hut, Cold Rock and many more.

151 - 157 Musgrave Street, Berserker - $1.65M

Melanie Plane

Available for sale is this corner allotment tenanted investment which includes three separate lots.

The property is 94% occupied with only one of the eight tenancies vacant.

Located on busy Musgrave St, this property is a fantastic investment property securing a very good rental return.

37-39 Main Street, Park Avenue - $845K

Melanie Plane

With seven tenancies including a post office, Brad's Bargain Box, a snack bar, hairdresser, newsagency, St Vincent De Paul shop, amenities and ATM facilities as well as nearly 50 parking spaces, this single level brick complex packs plenty of potential.

There is potential to refurbish and expand in the future.

The complex shows net returns of approximately $70K per annum but with the leasing of Shop 8, could increase to about $96K.