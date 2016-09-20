REAVELED: The top 10 personal trainers in Rocky

Helen Simpson of West Gladstone, has done wonders to the run down cottage she baught.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

WHEN we put the call out for Rockhampton's best personal trainers, our readers responded with over 500 nominations.

We've trawled through all 568 comments and countless likes to establish the region's top 10 personal trainers according to Bulletin readers.

Now we need your help to establish the top personal trainer overall. Vote in our poll now.

1. Griffin Personal Training

2. PEPT - Simon Price

3. Ben Zurvas

4. Daniel Simmons

5. Shaun Arnold

6. Sara Beak

7. Jess Davis

8. Bec Hayes

9. Pivot Health and Fitness - Michelle Jennings

10. Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning - Shaun Housman