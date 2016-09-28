Rebranding Rocky to be a hub of all hubs

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow and councillor Tony Williams greets Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk before taking her on a tour around the Local Disaster Coordination Centre in Rockhampton following Cyclone Marcia.

SHOULD we start calling Rockhampton the hub capital?

Our front page today talks about the plans for a health and fitness hub.

On page six we look at the Rural Clinical School looking to make Rockhampton a major training hub for rural and remote medicine.

Council has already been working on a Smart Hub, which opened to innovators earlier this year and is looking to developer a recreational fishing hub.

But what exactly is a hub?

A quick look at Google and it comes up with a description as the effective centre of an activity, region, or network.

I think Rockhampton definitely qualifies to be a hub in many ways already; same for the greater CQ region.

We are the beef capital, but we are so much more than that.

Rebranding Rockhampton has long been talked about.

Should we promote ourselves as a business and technology destination and encourage new development in this area?

There has been talk of late at working towards being a mining hub and there is good reason for that; with our locality to a variety of mine sites.

Some say we will never be a real tourist destination like Airlie Beach, Cairns or the Gold Coast, but that is because we are not like them.

We are unique and have our own special things to offer.

Look out for a story we will be following tomorrow with Rockhampton Regional Council looking to turn the CBD into a vibrant hub for business, community and visitors.

There are lots of opportunities out there if you look for them.