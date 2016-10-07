Recognised for contribution to student learning

DAMIEN Clark, Colin Beer and Rolley Tickner found a way to tell if distance students were engaged in their uni studies.

The trio, who are a part of the CQUniversity Educational Technology Team, has been recognised for the program it created through the Turnbull-Joyce Government's 2016 Australian Awards for University Teaching.

Being recognised for outstanding contributions to student learning, the three Rocky locals have received $10,000 to further their work in supporting students.

CQUniversity Eductation Technology Team: CQUniversity Eductation Technology Team members Rolley Tickner, Colin Beer and Damien Clark.

Academic Julie Fleming from CQUniversity also won an individual citation.

Mr Clark said the university had many distance students and it was not always easy to tell if they were engaged in their studies.

"So what we did was look at different computer systems across the university and we brought that information together and provided it to the teachers so then the teachers were able to act on this information during the term of study,” he said.

"Part of the technology that they created also allowed them to facilitate an intervention which is something we called a nudge.

"So we nudged the students to re-engage in their studies and we did that through the ability for teachers to email the students based on their activity within the site.”

Federal Member Michelle Landry said it gave her great pleasure to recognise the significant commitment and achievement of university teachers and professional staff in Capricornia.

"Improving the student learning experience is what these citations are all about, and they confirm the crucial role teachers play in providing quality education to tertiary students,” Ms Landry said.

Federal Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham also praised the citation recipients and said the Federal Government was commited to ensuring a high quality of student learning.

"Excellent teachers and their work deserve celebration to ensure even more Australians can benefit from the lessons they've learned. That's why the Turnbull Government believes high-quality teaching must be a core expectation of all Australian higher education providers,” Mr Birmingham said.