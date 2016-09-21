Red Brangus sale a success, big numbers expected today

GREEN pastures across the state paid off at the Classic Red Brangus Bull Sale yesterday, with the top stud going for $14,000 to Gavin McKenzie and family of Tannyfoil Brangus, Blackwater.

Elders Rockhampton stud stock specialist Robert Murray said across the 71 lots on offer, 64 of which were sold, the average price of $7234 was an 18% increase on last year's sale.

He attributes the rise to the current price of cattle, with the Eastern young cattle indicator (ECYI) at 715.50c/kg cwt.

"The reason cattle prices are good is there's a shortage of cattle; all the stars are lined up, most people have got grass, you still get pockets of dry area, but at the moment everyone has had a good season,” he said.

Mr Murray said going back about two years, a Weiner would average about $450 - he claims the same Weiner would sell today for about $950.

Vendors and buyers travelled from all across Queensland and north-west NSW for yesterday's sale, which Mr Murray said offered a "good representation of the breed” and "enthusiastic gallery of buyers”.

He expects the same for today's 39th National Charbray Bull and Female Sale at the Gracemere Saleyards from 10am.

About 110 bulls and 12 females are registered.