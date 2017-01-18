Red throat and emperor on the bite out wide

WITH some great offshore fishing weather forecast over the next few days, those lucky enough to have the time off should enjoy great tides and favourable fishing conditions.

The red emperor have been a popular target of late, with loads of people showing off their catch.

Some of the best fish have been caught at various tides and times, which keeps us all guessing when the best tide and times are for these prized captures.

Red throat are always a good Esky filler, with the shallower reefs a good place to start along with fishing for coral trout.

Maddisyn Smits' first red throat emperor caught last week out wide from Yeppoon. Contributed

Some quality spanish mackerel up to 25kg have been caught out wide from around the islands in the last few weeks and should hang around for a few more weeks chasing bait schools out on the current lines.

Inshore, the water has cleaned up a bit, with a few good doggie and grey mackerel around - the closer islands for the inshore fisherman spots like Findlays and Liza Jane will be good spots to start.

Wade and Luke Smith from Hells Anglers, Central Queensland, with a red emperor and spanish mackerel. Contributed

Estuary fishing has seen a good number of salmon caught over the last few weeks in Coorooman and the mouth of the Fitzroy; species like such as fingermark and mangrove jack are also a highly regarded capture this time of year.

Justin Anderson with a nice pair of king salmon. Contributed

Mud crabs have started to get better, with good numbers being caught - but they can be a bit light on meat at present.

With a bit more hot weather and showers predicted, the crab quality will continue to improve.

There has also been a report of multiple box jellyfish spotted in the Rosslyn Bay Harbour, which angler Ben Gilbertson posted on Facebook on Monday night: "Beware people, witnessed two large box jellyfish last night over at Rosslyn Bay Harbour hanging round under the pontoon lights. Watch what you get in your cast net, watch out at the ramp, they can move super fast!”

Fishing Central Queensland's meet and greet was held at Emus Beach Resort over the weekend, with lots of money raised for the Umbrella Network - great work to the organisers and sponsors for their generous donations.

Entry forms for the Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club will be available from the Treehouse Tavern in Cawarral for the 2017 season in late January, rules and regulations are on the TTFFC Facebook page.