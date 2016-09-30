29°
Refreshing skills to save lives

30th Sep 2016 1:23 PM
SHARPENING SKILLS: Rollestone Emergency Service Unit receiving training.
SHARPENING SKILLS: Rollestone Emergency Service Unit receiving training. Contributed

EVERY minute of every day, a group of dedicated volunteers are ready and waiting for the call.

While they hope they never get it, the members of the Rolleston Emergency Service Unit know that when they do, their ability to act fast and efficiently could be the difference between life and death.

The members received training in road accident rescue in Rolleston, familiarising themselves with the latest techniques and equipment.

Under the watchful eye of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' (QFES) operational capability officers Geoff White and Gary Osmand, crews updated their skills in vehicle stabilisation, glass management and extrication techniques.

Rolleston Emergency Service Unit coordinator Lionel Jackson said the skills training was vital to keep up-to-date with the latest life-saving techniques and rescue equipment.

'Our members need to stay current to ensure when called upon to undertake road accident rescue operations they are well equipped and have the skills to do the job - lives depend on it,' he said.

During the training, members were also assessed for currency in emergency traffic control and working safely at heights.

Michelle Bell, Central Highlands Regional Local Controller, said this was just one of the many training courses planned for the Central Highlands State Emergency Service (SES) groups.

'The QFES Operational Capability Unit has fully skilled trainers available to assist all SES groups in all areas of emergency operations, backing up our amazing local volunteer trainers,' she said.

'Through these training opportunities, groups can learn new skills or maintain currency in areas such as road accident rescue, emergency traffic management, flood boat, storm damage, land search, and many other operational activities that SES volunteers are called upon to do.

'Central Highlands' volunteers have already clocked up more than 4000 unpaid volunteer hours for the year.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
