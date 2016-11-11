Region in store for wild weather

Rockhampton is predicted to suffer some serious storms on Saturday

STORMS, wind and hail are all on the cards for Capricornia this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Queensland can expect thunderstorms on Saturday with our region predicted to be hit hard due to a coastal trough moving north of Bundaberg during the day.

They also warned damaging wind gusts are to be expected, as with any storm, and there is a chance of small hail.

In preparation for a storm remember to secure loose items in your yard, park cars undercover and never touch a fallen power-line.

Weekend forecast

Rockhampton: Friday 39; Saturday 35; Sunday 34

Yeppoon: Friday 32; Saturday 31; Sunday 31

Emerald: Friday 39; Saturday 36; Sunday 34

Gladstone: Friday 34; Saturday 31; Sunday 32