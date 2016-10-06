Regional job losses as Kurtz depots close across state

Kurtz Transport branches across the state will close in the coming days.

REGIONAL trucking company Kurtz Transport will be shutting the doors of every one of their branches after the company went into voluntary administration two weeks ago.

The company which has freight operations in Chinchilla, Roma, Wandoan, Toowoomba, Dalby, Bundaberg and Rockhampton are all set to shut in the coming days.

Ernst & Young administrator, Justin Walsh confirmed today all six of Kurtz Transport's depots would be closing, with staff made redundant.

"It's a gradual slow down. It wont shut immediately, it will shut down over the coming days," Mr Walsh said.

"The employees are working with me and have been very cooperative, which I appreciate but ultimately all positions will be made redundant."

Chinchilla branch manager, John Giles, announced to the community via social media that the local depot would be closing its doors for good tomorrow.

"Tomorrow (Friday) will see the gates close on Kurtz Transport, this company has been a Chinchilla institution for over 75 years. I wont enter into the where, when, why and what has occurred," Mr Giles wrote.

"I am more concerned for the personnel and families that now face an uncertain future should they wish to remain in our lovely town.

"If anyone is looking for reliable people I am more than happy to connect people."

Following Ernst & Young's appointment as administrators on September 12, Mr Walsh told the Courier Mail Kurtz Transport was a "well established" and "well run" company that was hurt badly by a downturn in resources which has plagued the state.

"The company services the resources industry - mining, oil and gas - and there has been a slowdown in both of those sectors," he said.

According to Kurtz Transport's website, the company had been privately owned and had been delivering since 1922.