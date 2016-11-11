Region's business success celebrated at Awards night tonight

TONIGHT, small businesses in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast will unite in celebration.

After a year's break, the Capricornia Business Awards returns to the region to recognise the outstanding efforts of local businesses in the community.

The Morning Bulletin is joined by Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Capricorn Enterprise and the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce to collaborate this prestigious event held at the Rockhampton League's club this evening.

More than 350 people from across 58 businesses will be attending the night, nominated by their loyal customers and clients who believe they are deserving of a title.

But for Morning Bulletin advertising manager Jens Kraeft, each and every business nominated is a winner in their own right.

"We have received countless nominations for businesses and individuals in the region and their contribution to the community," Jens said.

"Their outstanding customer service and positive work ethic is reflected through these nominations by their customers who come back time and time again for their services.

"They should be so proud to know they have gone above and beyond their normal duties to provide something truly special to their customers and build their name as a respected brand in the community."

Each award category (aside from the People's Choice category) involved completing an application, to which each business would be judged in their category.

Each category was analysed by five high quality, neutral judges from outside of Capricornia.

Judges had to take into account a multitude of qualities from business plans, marketing strategies, staff training, customer service and feedback.

Following a criteria tailored to the awards agenda, the judges decided a winner from each category.

These winners were then passed on to a sixth final judge, who decided a winner overall from the 11 categories.

The People's Choice Award, easily the most popular nominating award category, received an astronomical response with thousands of nominations received.

Customers throughout the region nominated their favourite business to share their appreciation - and businesses were overwhelmed by the response.

From the phenomenal result of nominations submitted from customers and application forms sent in from nominated businesses and individuals, Jens said this year's new awards structure promised to be a benchmark to future award celebrations to come.

Capricornia Business Award 2016 Categories: