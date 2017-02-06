Region's nippers turn up the heat at Yeppoon

SURF LIFE SAVING: Yeppoon had two reasons to celebrate after the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Championships at the weekend.

The host club won the handicap trophy after its 40-strong team of nippers impressed in the pool on Friday and in the surf and on the sand of Yeppoon's Main Beach on Saturday and Sunday.

Its other achievement came on Sunday when, for the first time in 23 years, the club took part in the march past.

Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club junior activities co-ordinator Sam Milfull said it was a wonderful weekend of spirited competition that was well received by all involved.

About 280 nippers from eight clubs took part in the championships. Tannum Sands continued its dominance, crowned the overall champions for the eighth year in a row.

"The carnival went really well and everyone had a good weekend. We were lucky to have great weather and everything well along very smoothly,” Milfull said.

"It was a great achievement for our club to take out the handicap trophy. We had strong performances across the board, from the kids competing for the first time in the under-8s through to our experienced nippers in the under-14 age group, who were competing in their last Junior Branch.”

Milfull said the club was also thrilled with its fourth placing in the march past, especially given the limited preparation and the fact it was a first for all the participants.

"It's a very traditional event where the kids carry the reel and flag and march in formation,” he said. "It was a highlight for a lot of the club members because they hadn't seen our nippers in a march past before.”

Milfull said there would be little down time for the region's nippers, with a large contingent heading to Hervey Bay for the junior state championships later this month.