Region's police honoured at awards ceremony

TWO senior police officers from the Capricornia region have been presented with special service medals this morning at an awards ceremony.

Officer-in-charge of Yeppoon Police Station, Senior Sergeant Robert Barclay, and and Rockhampton Traffic's Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater were both presented with the Queensland Police Meritorious Service Medal.

Senior Sergeant Barclay was also presented with his 40 year clasp.

Another officer and one staff member received their 35 year clasp, two officers their 30 year clasp, five officers their 25 year clasp, one officer and one staff member their 20 year clasp, one officer and one staff member their 15 year clasp and four officers and two staff members were presented with their QPS medals.

This medal was introduced on July 1, 2015 to recognise members of the QPS who have provided a continued substantial contribution in a number of different areas within the Service.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne and Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson congratulated officers and staff who received medals and awards at a ceremony held in Rockhampton today.

Mr Byrne said all award recipients had a proven range of skills and attributes that enabled Queenslanders to place their faith and confidence in their police service.

Police Minister, Mark Ryan said the officers' skills highlighted their courage, aptitude, boundless dedication and commitment, not only to their profession, but also to Queensland communities.

"To all who received an award today, each and every one of them are a credit to the Queensland Police Service, to the community in which they serve, and to their family and friends,” Minister Ryan said.

Today's ceremony saw the Queensland Police Service (QPS) Medal presented to officers and staff. The QPS Medal is an award approved by the Commissioner in recognition of diligent and ethical service by QPS employees after 10 years of full-time qualifying service.

Also introduced on July 1 last year was the Queensland Police Exemplary Conduct Medal. Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Hutchieson was presented with this medal.

Five officers received operational District Officer's Certificates.

Inspector Michael Fawcett and Mr Aaron Young were both presented with Queensland Police Service Awards for Excellence.

Volunteer in Policing, Mr Darryl Hawker was recognised for 10 years of service to the QPS.

Mr Byrne presented two types of national awards to police officers on behalf of the Queensland and Australian Governments.

Three police officers were presented with the National Police Service Medal in acknowledgement of their past and future commitment to ethical and diligent service.

This award recognises the special status sworn police officers have because of their role protecting the community.

The National Medal recognises 15 years of diligent service by members of Australian police forces, defence forces, and members of the ambulance and fire services. Clasps to the National Medal are awarded for a further period of 10 years' service.

Mr Byrne presented one officer with their National Medal, two officers with their first clasp to the National Medal and two officers with their second clasp to the National Medal.

Assistant Commissioner Dawson said all award recipients were of the highest calibre.

"Everyone presented with an award today shows the professionalism that is a hallmark of the QPS,” Assistant Commissioner Dawson said.

"It's important we also acknowledge family and friends who provide officers the essential support needed to perform our roles every day, who stand alongside all of us during both the challenging and the rewarding times.”