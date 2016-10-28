Remembering Bill Christie

THE last conversation Laurie Dunn ever had with childhood friend Bill Christie was about the longevity of life.

It wasn't too much later that Laurie learned Bill was one of three men killed in a horror car crash in the Hunter Valley on October 17.

Bill's son Paul Christie, 42, and Hunter Valley real estate agent Adam O'Regan were also killed in the accident.

Mr Christie was a founder of Rockhampton's CQMI radiology practice, while his wife Dr Wendy Christie was a long-standing medical practitioner.

The crash made headlines nation-wide when it was revealed Bill's five-year-old grandson Hugh Christie, who sustained only a broken nose and arm, had waited at the scene of the crash for almost five hours for rescue.

It is believed Bill had physically held Hugh to his chest as their vehicle plunged down a 400m embankment, saving him from serious harm.

Despite previous reports, it is understood Bill had clung to life at the scene until rescue had arrived for Hugh, before succumbing to his injuries and passing away beside his son Paul.

Yesterday Laurie, who had known Bill since their days together at Brisbane's Anglican Church Grammar School, remembered the man as a great bloke who was larger than life.

"He was always a fun character, was always laughing and had a smile on his face,” he said.

"Throughout his life as far as I can see, he has been a larger than life character. But he didn't suffer fools too well either. That basically just describes him.”

Laurie said Bill was the fifth school friend he had lost in five months, and said the last time he saw Bill was at a funeral.

"Bill attended each of those last three funerals, so I would have been one of the last of his mates to see him,” he said.

"It has been pretty sad.”

Bill Christie was a dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather of Wendy, Andrew, Cara, Isabella, Jack, Jennifer, David, Annabelle, Marguerite, James, Courtney, Sara, Alex, Paul, Linda, Harriet and Hugh.

He became a grazier following his time as a radiologist, and retired in Mt Tamborine.

Bill's funeral service will be held today at 1.45pm at the "Churchie Chapel”, Oaklands Parade in East Brisbane.

An interment service will be held at 10am on Monday, October 31, at the Tamborine Mountain Ceremony.