Remembrance Day events across Central Queensland

10th Nov 2016 9:03 AM
Wreath laying is a part of Remembrance Day ceremonies.
Wreath laying is a part of Remembrance Day ceremonies. Tobi Loftus

Emu Park

The Emu Park RSL Sub Branch will be holding Remembrance Day ceremony and barbecue from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

This RSL branch is located at 1 Emu Street, Emu Park.

Yeppoon

The Yeppoon RSL Club will host a Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on James St (opposite the RSL) starting at 10.30am. The RSL and Poppies will be open for lunch after the service.

Rockhampton

The Frenchville Sports Club, 105 Clifton Street, Rockhampton.

Starting at 10.15am

Mount Morgan

At Anzac Park starting at 11am

Biloela

At the Biloela RSLA Park, Callide St from 10.45am.

Calliope

At the cenotaph at the RSL Memorial Hall at 32 Stirrat St, Calliope. Starts at 10.45am.

Moura

At the Moura RSL, corner of Marshall and Young St, Moura. Starts at 10.45am

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Advocates claim new laws give Adani special treatment

Advocates claim new laws give Adani special treatment

GetUp claims farmers rights have been taken away with new water legislation

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

Afghanistan vet tells of post-war PTSD struggles

Dylan Fraser is an Afghanistan veteran who asked for the support group to be started due to struggling with mental health issues post war.

Afghan veteran tells of support network - two people

100% FIFO the 'cancer of the bush'

KAP state leader Rob Katter.

KAP to back Labor's FIFO ban bill

Cyclists to benefit from new cycling grant funding

Bike paths in Ballina.

MORE cycle paths for safer travel could be built in Keppel

Musical star still a Rockhampton gal at heart

Rob Mills and Gretel Scarlett star in Grease the Musical. Rockhampton woman Gretel will return home for an intimate performance at Delizie Restaurant on November 18.

Gretel Scarlett is coming home and hasn't changed one bit

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

MICHAEL Buble's three-year-old son Noah is reportedly suffering from liver cancer but has a 90 per cent chance of beating the disease.

"Trump elected because of people like you": Steve Price

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand names newborn daughter Mabel

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

Rocky girl makes screen debut

FEATURE FILM: Natasha Lawrence and Kylene Anderson at a body building competition, featured in the film Destination Arnold which will screen in Rockhampton this weekend.

FOR the last two years Kylene Anderson's life has been recorded.

Morning Melodies: Shirley Bassey

SHOW STOPPER: Internationally acclaimed vocalist Brunie Riley.

THE Morning Melodies season will conclude next month.

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Leafy and Private Hillside Location

3 Meadowvale Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Located in a quiet Hillside cul-de-sac is this spacious 4 bedroom family home with 294m under roof. The owners chose this location to build their home for the...

Retirees! This one is for you!! Low Maintenance Unit - Only $360,000!!

2/3 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 1 $360,000

If you are looking to downsize this lovely low maintenance unit will be perfect for you. You will be comfortable in this quiet upmarket suburb with the beautiful...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living for Just One Lucky Family

23 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

You will absolutely love this Amazing Resort Lifestyle Home beautifully positioned on an elevated 1046m2 within walking distance to the Uni and Heights College. ...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $320,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $320,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Clever design, fantastic location and side access

12 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $445,000

Located only minutes from the Golf and Bowls Club this immaculate 223.71m2 home is ready to move into! - Step inside and be greeted by high 9ft ceilings creating a...

100 Acres with Sea View!

1081 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

4 2 4 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. Lowset brick home on 106 acres located close by to Farnborough State School, general store and 10.81 Kilometres from Yeppoon Main...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $439,000

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Fantastic buying at only $369,000

12 Jacaranda Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Affordable four bedroom home perfectly positioned in Norman Gardens with easy access to the University, major shopping centres and schools. -Large a/c open plan...

This is True Value, 10 out of 10!

4 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $459,000 Neg

If you are starting up, slowing down, or looking for an executive style low set, low maintenance home, this is the one for you. Situated in the sought-after area...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Historical home goes to auction for lifestyle change

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

