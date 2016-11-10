Remembrance Day events across Central Queensland

Emu Park
The Emu Park RSL Sub Branch will be holding Remembrance Day ceremony and barbecue from 10.30am to 2.30pm.
This RSL branch is located at 1 Emu Street, Emu Park.
Yeppoon
The Yeppoon RSL Club will host a Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on James St (opposite the RSL) starting at 10.30am. The RSL and Poppies will be open for lunch after the service.
Rockhampton
The Frenchville Sports Club, 105 Clifton Street, Rockhampton.
Starting at 10.15am
Mount Morgan
At Anzac Park starting at 11am
Biloela
At the Biloela RSLA Park, Callide St from 10.45am.
Calliope
At the cenotaph at the RSL Memorial Hall at 32 Stirrat St, Calliope. Starts at 10.45am.
Moura
At the Moura RSL, corner of Marshall and Young St, Moura. Starts at 10.45am