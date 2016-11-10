Remembrance Day events across Central Queensland

Wreath laying is a part of Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Emu Park

The Emu Park RSL Sub Branch will be holding Remembrance Day ceremony and barbecue from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

This RSL branch is located at 1 Emu Street, Emu Park.

Yeppoon

The Yeppoon RSL Club will host a Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on James St (opposite the RSL) starting at 10.30am. The RSL and Poppies will be open for lunch after the service.

Rockhampton

The Frenchville Sports Club, 105 Clifton Street, Rockhampton.

Starting at 10.15am

Mount Morgan

At Anzac Park starting at 11am

Biloela

At the Biloela RSLA Park, Callide St from 10.45am.

Calliope

At the cenotaph at the RSL Memorial Hall at 32 Stirrat St, Calliope. Starts at 10.45am.

Moura

At the Moura RSL, corner of Marshall and Young St, Moura. Starts at 10.45am