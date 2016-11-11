Remembrance Day: 'We should never forget'

Tributes for Remembrance Day at the John Leak memorial in Rockhampton.

AS HE laid a wreath at Rockhampton's John Leak memorial, Bob Leicht was flooded with memories of his father.

Although Bob thinks of his fellow servicemen and father every day, there's an added emotion to Remembrance Day.

Wife Fay said after nine weeks in hospital, it was a relief Bob could still attend the service at Huish Drive.

"It's still a very important day in our defence force history,” Bob said.

Rockhampton Remembrance Day Service. Bob and Fay Leicht. Allan Reinikka ROK111116aremembr

"It's a day when I remember my father who served in the 2nd Light Horse Brigade.

"He came home from the war, but he didn't talk very much about it.

"It troubled him all the rest of his life with illness.

"It's a very special day. It's a day we should never forget.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Dozens turned out despite the heat, with marquees offering some relief as the mercury hit 35 degrees.

This year marked the 98th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Bob, the president of the Rockhampton National Servicemen's Association RSL, was proud to see the two restored First World War German Howitzers displayed at the Second World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

The association helped fund the restoration, as well as that of a third which is being upgraded for display in the Botanic Gardens.