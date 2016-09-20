Renewed flood warning for Fitzroy catchment today

A SECOND flood peak in the upper Dawson River has renewed flood warnings for the Fitzroy catchment today as levels continue to rise.
The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday released a warning for the river, which is one of several tributaries that feed into the Fitzroy; also including the Nogoa, Comet and Isaac rivers.
Rainfalls in Taroom have caused the Dawson to reach 4.46m and rising this afternoon.
Dawson River levels remain steady in Theodore at 6.03m, but this is expected to rise during the week.
Further showers and rain are expected across the catchment area tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21 when the next flood warning is expected.
The notice comes as a range of flood warnings are issued across the state, with major warnings in place for the Macintyre and Paroo rivers and moderate warnings for the Balonne, Maranoa, Bulloo and Warrego rivers.
Flood warnings are also in place for the Thomson and Barcoo rivers as flood levels continue at Blackall, and are expected in Stonehenge and Isisford this week.
While BoM recorded no significant 24-hour rainfall as at 9am today, further rainfall is forecast for today and Wednesday with renewed and further rises possible.
Minor flooding is expected along the Thomson River downstream of Longreach, and is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 2m overnight tonight.
The Thomson River at Jundah is likely to exceed the minor flood level (2.5m) during Thursday.
Latest Dawson River heights:
- Utopia Downs: 4.45m and rising
- Tanara Crossing: 5.79m and rising
- Jundah Creek: 2.5m and rising
- Taroom: 4.46m and rising
- Gyranda Weir: -0.85 and rising
- Theodore: 6.03m and steady
The following Watches/Warnings are current across Queensland:
- Major Flood Warning for the Macintyre River and Flood Warning for the Weir River
- Major Flood Warning for the Paroo River
- Moderate Flood Warning for the Balonne and Maranoa Rivers
- Moderate Flood Warning for the Bulloo River
- Moderate Flood Warning for the Warrego River
- Minor Flood Warning for the Moonie River
- Minor Flood Warning for the Thomson and Barcoo Rivers
- Flood Warning for the Diamantina River
- Flood Watch for western and southern inland Queensland
- Initial Minor Flood Warning for the upper Dawson River