Renewed flood warning for Fitzroy catchment today

A SECOND flood peak in the upper Dawson River has renewed flood warnings for the Fitzroy catchment today as levels continue to rise.

The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday released a warning for the river, which is one of several tributaries that feed into the Fitzroy; also including the Nogoa, Comet and Isaac rivers.

Rainfalls in Taroom have caused the Dawson to reach 4.46m and rising this afternoon.

Dawson River levels remain steady in Theodore at 6.03m, but this is expected to rise during the week.

Further showers and rain are expected across the catchment area tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21 when the next flood warning is expected.

The notice comes as a range of flood warnings are issued across the state, with major warnings in place for the Macintyre and Paroo rivers and moderate warnings for the Balonne, Maranoa, Bulloo and Warrego rivers.

Flood warnings are also in place for the Thomson and Barcoo rivers as flood levels continue at Blackall, and are expected in Stonehenge and Isisford this week.

While BoM recorded no significant 24-hour rainfall as at 9am today, further rainfall is forecast for today and Wednesday with renewed and further rises possible.

Minor flooding is expected along the Thomson River downstream of Longreach, and is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 2m overnight tonight.

The Thomson River at Jundah is likely to exceed the minor flood level (2.5m) during Thursday.

Latest Dawson River heights:

Utopia Downs: 4.45m and rising

Tanara Crossing: 5.79m and rising

Jundah Creek: 2.5m and rising

Taroom: 4.46m and rising

Gyranda Weir: -0.85 and rising

Theodore: 6.03m and steady

The following Watches/Warnings are current across Queensland: