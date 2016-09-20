29°
News

Repeat offender caught while driving to the shops

Chloe Lyons | 20th Sep 2016 5:00 PM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TRIP to get milk ended in a hefty fine and lengthy driving suspension for a woman in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Sarah Jade Hampton pleaded guilty after police pulled her over while driving on a disqualified licence in August this year.

The court heard Hampton was pulled over by police on Queen Elizabeth Dr in Berserker when a check revealed her licence had been disqualified for three months in the Brisbane Magistrates Court one week prior for low range drink driving.

Hampton told police she was driving to go buy milk.

Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll pushed the seriousness of the matter on Hampton, telling her if she came before the court for disqualified driving again, a term of imprisonment could be ordered.

Hampton was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
What about the other $80m sought over Shen Neng 1?

What about the other $80m sought over Shen Neng 1?

Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was questioned about who would pay the other $80m

Renewed flood warning for Fitzroy catchment today

Rainfall forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2016.

River levels rising across Queensland as flood warnings issued

Councillors divided over aged care facility fee cut

BIG PLANS: The proposed extension to Benevolent Aged Care.

The final decision will be made next week.

REVEALED: The top 10 personal trainers in Rocky

Helen Simpson of West Gladstone, has done wonders to the run down cottage she baught.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Vote for the region's top personal trainer

Local Partners

CQ train derailment damages 22km of track

Coking coal supplies disrupted by accident as prices reached US$209 a tonne

GALLERY: Fur babies fill Meagan's heart and home

Meagan Marsh with Milly , a 7 month old Staffy cross which is up for adoption.

Gracemere's Meagan Marsh shares her story of pet adoption.

REVEALED: Rocky region's best playgrounds

Kade Shuttleworth, Gabe Fisher, and Ashtyn Maggiotto at the Kershaw Gardens playground last year.

Best playgrounds to take the kids to this school holidays

Latest deals and offers

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

SOPHIE Turner admits she "doesn't know what she's going to do with her life" when 'Game of Thrones' ends because it has been her "life" for seven years.

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams is "nervous" about the future without having GoT

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God will tour Australia with Slipknot in October. Photo Contributed

We talk to Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour 2016 with special guests The Ocean (Germany) & Jack The Stripper.Photo Contributed

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Rami Malek cried over Jimmy Kimmel at Emmys

Surprise win for Rami ended in tears at Emmys

DEVELOPERS VISION, POTENTIAL POTENTIAL!!

26 Quarry St and 9 Kellow St, The Range 4700

Residential Land Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to ... Offers to...

Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to bring both of these properties to the market with the potential of attracting developers...

8429m2 OF POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT SITE IN BERSERKER

216 Craig Street, Berserker 4701

Residential Land Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase ... Offers to...

Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase such a sizeable block in the suburb of Berserker. Complimented with bushland and Frenchman's...

8429m2 OF POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT SITE IN BERSERKER

216 Craig Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase ... Offers to...

Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase such a sizeable block in the suburb of Berserker. Complimented with bushland and Frenchman's...

DEVELOPERS VISION, POTENTIAL POTENTIAL!!

26 Quarry St and 9 Kellow St, The Range 4700

Commercial Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to ... Offers to...

Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to bring both of these properties to the market with the potential of attracting developers...

DEVELOPERS VISION, POTENTIAL POTENTIAL!!

26 Quarry St and 9 Kellow St, The Range 4700

House 5 2 Offers to...

Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to bring both of these properties to the market with the potential of attracting developers...

POSSIBILTIY FOR SUBDIVISION! $199,000 Negotiable.

2 Alma Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This timber home is built on a 569m² corner allotment of prime real-estate. Only 2 streets from the new High Rise Apartments built on the river front. This...

Tempted to run away and live on the beach?

20 Schofield Parade, Keppel Sands 4702

House 2 1 All Offers...

This is a perfect opportunity to own the largest beach frontage block in Keppel Sands. Walk across the road and go for an ocean dip or a sandy walk whenever you...

The Perfect Home Site!

12 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Positioned in the most sought after location for acreage living is where ... $205,000

Positioned in the most sought after location for acreage living is where you'll find this dream block. Located at the end of the Trenwith Terrace cul-de-sac...

Frenchville Double Story Home With Internal Stairs

339 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Room for the growing family is what you will find here at 339 Philp Avenue. Offering upstairs downstairs living with the must have convenience of internal stairs.

Do You Need A Large Family Home?

385 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment area is this large family home with internal stairs to a bedroom, 2nd bathroom, rumpus room with seamless flooring and...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Best bull prices in almost a decade

Fletcher Brown with a RSVP Droughtmasters Bull.

Best prices in years for National Droughtmaster Sale

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.