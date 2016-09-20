Repeat offender caught while driving to the shops

A TRIP to get milk ended in a hefty fine and lengthy driving suspension for a woman in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Sarah Jade Hampton pleaded guilty after police pulled her over while driving on a disqualified licence in August this year.

The court heard Hampton was pulled over by police on Queen Elizabeth Dr in Berserker when a check revealed her licence had been disqualified for three months in the Brisbane Magistrates Court one week prior for low range drink driving.

Hampton told police she was driving to go buy milk.

Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll pushed the seriousness of the matter on Hampton, telling her if she came before the court for disqualified driving again, a term of imprisonment could be ordered.

Hampton was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for two years.