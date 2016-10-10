29°
Replacement for Len Richards' role with CQHHS announced

10th Oct 2016 12:22 PM
Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services new Chief Executive Steve Williamson
Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services new Chief Executive Steve Williamson Rockhampton Hospital

CENTRAL Queensland Hospital and Health Service's new Chief Executive Steve Williamson will move from the United Kingdom and start work early in the new year.

Board Chair Paul Bell said Mr Williamson was well suited to the position, with wide experience in health management in the UK's National Health Service.

He led South Tyneside Foundation Trust which provides hospital and community services in the North East of England as Chief Executive and before that as Chief Operating Officer, and also led the development of an innovative strategic alliance between South Tyneside and its neighbouring Foundation Trust in Sunderland to improve services to patients and residents across the region.

He has transformed community health services, implemented a major trauma centre and transformed a military elective service from the worst to best performing military hospital in England.

From 1999 to 2001 Mr Williamson was Officer in Command, Maritime Counter Terrorism Bomb Disposal Service in the Royal Navy.

Mr Williamson said he was delighted to have the opportunity to take on the role of Chief Executive of Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service.

"My family and I are very much looking forward to moving to Rockhampton early next year, and the welcome I had when I visited last month from staff and everyone I met was an incredibly friendly one,” Mr Williamson said.

"The opportunity to work with the Board and with colleagues across Central Queensland in delivering essential hospital and health services and supporting those services to change lives for the better for all our communities is a great privilege,” he said.

Mr Bell thanked the interim CQHHS Chief Executive Jo Whitehead for her work since the previous Chief Executive Len Richards left for South Australia. Ms Whitehead's substantive position is Executive Director of Rockhampton Hospital.

"Jo has supported the health service during significant advances, most notably recruitment initiatives designed to deliver a stable workforce, and the development of a values-led organisation,” he said.

"The Board is confident that with Mr Williamson as the Chief Executive, supported by Ms Whitehead as the Executive Director of Rockhampton Hospital and other members of the executive team, improvements will allow our great staff to deliver great services in a sustainable way.

"I'm sure the community will give Mr Williamson the warm Central Queensland welcome for which we're known.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
