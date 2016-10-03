Report reveals 4% crime increase in Capricornia

CRIME across the Capricornia District has increased by 4% to 25,447 offences in the past year - but it's not all bad news.

Capricornia District Officer Superintendent Ron Van Saane welcomed the release of the Queensland Police Service's Statistical Review which demonstrated a reduction in armed robberies, break-ins to shops, and liquor offences across the district over the past 12 months.

In the past 10 years, the region has also recorded a decrease in the rate of offences against the person and offences against property.

Superintendent Van Saane said when compared to population growth, the overall rate of offences against the person in the past decade has decreased by 20.9% and offences against property has decreased by 20.2%.

The report also showed while robberies in the region had increased by 1.5%, robbers had become less violent with a 50.5% decrease in armed robberies.

In the past 10 years, robberies have decreased by 39%.

"There were 43 reported robberies in 2015/16, compared to 60 in 2006/07,” Superintendent Van Saane said.

Vehicle theft and residential property break-ins are on the rise in the region with increases of 1.6% and 4.6% respectively. Meanwhile, shop break-ins dropped by 9.7%.

Supt Van Saane urges the community to be vigilant with the security to their houses, vehicles and other property items, with 8741 offences against

property reported in the past year.

"A lot of break-ins and property thefts are opportunistic and are preventable,” he said.

"We urge the community to use all available security options on their property to prevent opportunistic thefts as a result of unlocked or unsecured property.

"In addition to proactive and intelligence-led patrols, police will continue with proactive policing and community programs, such as the local myPolice blogs and Neighbourhood Watch groups, to remind the community to be actively participating in crime prevention methods.”

The number of liquor offences across the district fell by 126, with a decreased rate of 23.3 per cent.

"It is positive to see offences involving liquor decline in the district, however 431 in the past year is still too high and police will continue to provide a large presence in those areas,” Supt Van Saane said.