UPDATE 3.45PM: FURTHER reports suggest the fire started in a fluorescent light fitting.

QFES crews on scene have extinguished the small blaze, which reportedly occurred in the St Mary's hall.

BREAKING 3.40PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency services are racing to Nobbs St following reports of a structure fire.

Initial reports suggest a fire has started at St Mary's Primary School where a cent sale is currently being held.

Attendees are reportedly being evacuated from the building.

